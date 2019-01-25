roy wood jr/comedy central

Roy Wood Jr. is a comic probably best known for his work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. You may also know him from his time as a contestant on Last Comic Standing, and the TBS show, Sullivan & Son. Currently, he has a new standup special, No One Loves You, that premieres on Comedy Central this Friday, January 25 at 11pm EST. Watch the trailer for it here.

Roy was nice enough to take a few minutes of his time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Double Jameson and Ginger Ale.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter: Jemele Hill & Bomani Jones. A beautiful blend of sports, politics and clapbacks.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Silicon Valley, True Detective, Broad City, Pardon the Interruption, Black Monday, and Blue Planet.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits, sweet tea, & McDonald’s chicken nuggets with sweet & sour sauce, and a milkshake from Sonic.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Deadline.com, Thedailyshow.com, TheUndefeated, The Atlantic, WorldStarHipHop, ForTheWin/UsaToday.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Sleepwalking” by The Chain Gang of 1974.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Start stand-up comedy sooner!!

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Nifty Genius Jared Cook”

9. Dogs or cats?

Guinea pigs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Solange Knowles’ soundcheck. Essence Music Festival, New Orleans, July 2017. Learned so much as a performer about the preparation process.