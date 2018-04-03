UPROXX 20: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Is A Big Fan Of His Wife’s Crab Cakes

Ruben Santiago-Hudson is an actor and writer probably best known for receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on HBO’s Lackawana Blues. Additionally, he won a Tony Award for his work on Broadway in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars. You may have also seen him in ABC’s Castle and AMC’s Low Winter Sun. Currently, he stars in BET’s The Quad, the season finale of which airs tonight. Ruben was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Bourbon Old Fashion.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

#TheQuadBET.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

NCAA Basketball.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

My wife’s Crab Cakes.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

BlackPast.org

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s In Need Of Love Today.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn Spanish.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Playbill.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs definitely.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Marvin Gaye in Pittsburg 1974.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Manchild In The Promised Land

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

The sweetest angel in my life was Rachel Crosby “Nanny” who took me and raised me as their own.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Not a big animation guy but I do like Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Workout, play my harmonica, have dinner with my wife and kids, sleep well.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Lackawanna Blues.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The NY Knicks and The NY Giants.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My Mom’s at Christmas, Eleven Madison Park, Aureole, Cal Pep

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Black Panther.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Freda Payne

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’d order in.

