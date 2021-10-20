When Ruby Rose announced her surprise departure from Batwoman, which essentially left the show without a star going into its second season, the actress and unnamed sources hinted that there was more to the story that was being told in public. In the almost 18 months since her departure, Rose has been amicable and supportive of the show as it cast Javica Leslie as her replacement, but now, the actress is breaking her silence on what really went down behind the scenes of The CW show.

In a new Instagram Story, Rose alleges that the Batwoman set was a dangerous working environment that left her injured and a production assistant paralyzed. She specifically accuses producers of instructing her to minimize her injuries to avoid production delays and she recalls one of the horrific injuries that she witnessed on set.

Via Polygon:

According to Rose, the behavioral issues on the set of Batwoman extend from managerial malpractice to cut corners that led to physical issues for crew members. Besides her own injuries — “the broken neck, “the broken rib split in two,” “the tumor,” and a “cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind,” as she details in the story — Rose describes a situation in which a crew member’s “whole body” was burned. “We were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards,” she writes, “and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.”

Rose also called out former co-star Dougray Scott, who she claims was verbally abusive on set and basically a menace who producers refused to rein in. “Dougray hurt a female stunt double he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare,” Rose wrote. “He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show i sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

(Via Ruby Rose on Instagram, Polygon)