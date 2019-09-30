A mysterious scar appeared on Ruby Rose’s neck over the summer while she was promoting CW’s Batwoman, where she plays the title role, causing concern among her fans. The Orange Is the New Black actress has since revealed that “a couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

This is not the first time Rose — who also appeared in The Meg — has undergone surgery. She’s been dealing with a spine issue for “the past few years (decade),” and in January, she tweeted a photo of herself in a wheelchair, adding, “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

This is, however, the first time Rose has shared a video of her surgery on social media. “To anyone asking why I let them video it. Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under,” she wrote on Instagram. The graphic content can be found at this link.

It’s been a challenging couple of months for Rose. Beyond the surgeries, she also deleted her Twitter account following harassment over her casting, including that she’s “not gay enough” for the role. “Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially,” she tweeted. “I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Batwoman premieres on October 6.