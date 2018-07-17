If you were craving the return of some of that ’90s Nicktoons magic with some fresh diapers, your wish is coming true. Nickelodeon will be bringing back Rugrats for a new season of 26 episodes and a live-action/CGI feature film based on the series that will release in 2020. The animated series originally premiered in 1991 and it has been over ten years since the series left television, spawning two spin-off series since then and three motion pictures. This new series will feature familiar faces and is already under production, while the details of the movie seem to indicate some sort of Jungle Book type of scenario according to Deadline:

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return to the new series as executive producers. Rugrats the series will be produced in Burbank, California, with production already underway.

The Rugrats movie will be written by David A. Goodman and is set to be released on November 13, 2020 by Paramount Players, the division of Paramount Pictures that develops and produces co-branded feature films with Viacom’s flagship cable networks. Rugrats is the seventh film to come out of the cross-company initiative, launched at the beginning of 2017.