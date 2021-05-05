If anyone’s in the mood for a diaper full of ’90s nostalgia, Paramount+ just released the official trailer for its upcoming revival of Rugrats, the classic Nickelodeon series featuring the adventures of Tommy Pickles and his toddler friends. Despite the obvious change in animation style that does its best to match the iconic look of the original series, the trailer shows Tommy and his pals getting all kinds of adventure (and trouble) in a way that feels, at the very least, familiar-ish.

While the kids are still voiced by their original actors, Paramount+ has brought in some heavy-hitters to voice the grown-ups, and it’s a pretty solid cast. Via Deadline:

Also joining the cast for the revival are Nicole Byer, Tony Hale and Natalie Morales, who will take on the adult roles in Paramount+’s revival. Hale will play Chuckie’s father, Morales as Phil and Lil’s mother and Byer, with Omar Miller, as Susie’s parents. Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey, as Tommy’s parents; Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons, as Angelica’s parents; and Michael McKean, as Grandpa Lou Pickles round out the voice cast.

While Rugrats is one of the few to get a brand new revival series, it joins a rapidly growing list of Nickelodeon staples that includes the original Rugrats series, Hey, Arnold!, Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Rocko’s Modern Life, and a whole slew of other favorites from your childhood. And for those with more juvenile tastes, a new Beavis & Butthead movie is also heading to the streaming service.

Rugrats premieres May 27 on Paramount+.

(Via Paramount+)