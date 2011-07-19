Rupert Murdoch Takes Pie to the Face

The big news thing today is Rupert Murdoch’s hearing before British Parliament, where the billionaire media tycoon under fire for the News of the World wire-tapping scandal was hit in the face with a pie by a comedian who goes by the name Jonnie Marbles (pictured). Unfortunately, the video of the live feed was on someone else at the moment of the attack, but the camera angle DID switch in time to show Murdoch’s wife clock Marbles.
Video of the attack — plus more on Marbles’s politics, Twitter account, and personal life — below.
Marbles’s blog, Anarch*ish*, seems to be an mildly anarchist screed about British politics. I can’t be certain, because it’s written in British and therefore almost impossible to decipher. Everything’s all “loo” and “bobby” and “knackered” and “cancelled” with L’s.
Just before delivering the pie, Marbles tweeted “It is a far better thing that I do now than I have ever done before #splat” — not exactly an endorsement for a life well-lived. His ex-girlfriend, Elise Bramich, then hilariously live-tweeted her realization of what had happened.
The pie attack was followed with a camera angle that gave Murdoch horns:
And finally, here’s Marbles’s previously documented attempt at humor (via Uproxx):
It is… not good. Someone should let him know that British humor is supposed to be dry, not stale.
I saw the video on another site earlier, and was both impressed by the speed and technique Murdoch’s wife utilized against the attacker.
I also find it hilarious that the collar of the man sitting behind Murdoch in picture 3 makes it look like Murdoch has pin striped devil horns.
Nothing about pie is funny.
Bitch should have used cobbler.
Jonnie Marbles: good mob name, shitty anarchist name.
This combines my two favorite things in the whole world: Someone humiliating Conservatives and Someone Punching Liberals.
I heard there was a naked picture of cheerleader Betty Childs underneath all the shaving cream, so it’s pretty much a wash.
Banner pic: Moist with his own pie, ta.
/I’ll get me doublet and hose
@Otto, that’s my Pi.
/NEEEEERDS!
I was told there would be punch and pie.
Thank you T. Cursor, I couldn’t quite understand my delight.
So, during a legal, political and media shitstorm, some oaf with a cream pie (and a similar taste in shirts as Vince) just strolls right into the parliamentary building and half assedly assaults one of the world’s most insidiously powerful people whilst he’s being taken to task under the glare of the world’s media. That was pretty fucking ninja, nearly. There’s just something so reassuringly British about everything here.
/dunks Digestive into Earl Grey, wonders if the weather will be fine for the Lord’s Test.
+1 to thecursor
AEVC makes a good point about the ninjocity of the act. It might have been easier to stab Murdoch with scissors than to stroll up with a pie.
If he’s put in jail (by some bobbies?) will England have lost its Marbles?
/sorry
Thank you, thank you.
Actually, I now wish I’d made a Revenge of the Nerds reference.
Matt, it was a paper plate and shaving foam. He carried the plate in, sprayed it on then threw it. So he loses marks for that. Mrs Murdoch is ninja-like though.
AEVC, of course it will rain. Looked good today, but God doesn’t like cricket so rain it will.
Looking at the screen cap of that Youtube video, I feel like Johnny Marbles would like me TO GET OUT MY FUCKIN CHECKBOOK to purchase a vehicle of some kind.
Well then he’s no god of mine!
Outrageous. Such a British video
WTF? No clown make-up?
His ex-girlfriend said the pie was custard; everybody loves custard.