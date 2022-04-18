Netflix’s can’t-look-away Victorian drama Bridgerton is known for its steamy romance plotlines and Tumblresque monologues about love and all that good stuff. For the second season, Rupert Young took over as main character Lord Featherington, whose good-guy charm was a bit deceiving. But who cares about that, the fans really wanted to know why he didn’t go shirtless.

While the show is known for its steamy shots, Young’s character was pretty tame and remained clothed for the season. “I was very happy,” the actor told Page Six. “I was slightly disappointed and also hugely relieved.” Sorry Bridgerton fans!

In fact, Young was even frustrated with the complicated buttons on his costume. Even if he wanted to, a shirtless scene would be tough. “There were certain times of the day that it was quite frustrating,” he says. “You can’t just quickly run out [for a bathroom break], it’s a big operation. I know it was easier for men but it was still very tricky.”

Young quickly assured that mag that it was worth it. “The costumes are so phenomenal, you know, we look so great in them and they’re so beautifully made that you couldn’t really complain.”

The second season of Netflix’s hit series dropped last month, with the second season shifting focus from Daphne to her brother Anthony Bridgerton as he fights for love while being the head of the family, all while keeping his clothes on…most of the time!