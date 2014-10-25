Russell Brand Is Not A Fan Of Graphs, But He Might Be A Fan Of 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

When you bring up Russell Brand and his revolution against politics, it’s hard to get a firm grip on where he stands on things. It’s also hard to have a proper conversation about whatever the topic might be, especially if Brand himself is involved. Take his recent turn on BBC Newsnight that has many using words like chaotic, paranoid, and idiot.
That’s because Brand managed to tread water in 9/11 conspiracy territory mid-interview, all on the road to create a bit of an Internet stir with his hatred of graphs. From The Independent:
As well as shouting about his utopian stance on social reform, he also admitted he remained perceptive to the validity of 9/11 conspiracy theories.
“We have to remain open-minded to kind of possibility,” he said, asked by Davis whether he believed the terror attacks on the Twin Towers had been orchestrated by the American government.
Now when you watch the interview embedded below (above found at the 11:25 mark), you can make your own decision. I can sort of understand where he’s going in the interview, but it raises alarms when you start throwing around the words “controlled” in a discussion about 9/11. You’re going to lose a lot of people, even if what you’re saying seems pretty sound.
Of course, the part that really got everyone buzzing was the part where Brand said he wasn’t a fan of graphs:
He told Evan Davis: “I don’t want to look at a graph, mate. I ain’t got time for a bloody graph… This is the kind of stuff that people like you use to confuse people like us.” (via)
That led to a group of people Tweeting graphs at Brand, some for fun and some well beyond the realm of something you should be throwing on Twitter.
I made a graph of @rustyrockets opinion on graphs #sendrussellgraphs http://t.co/YTGDOrV44i—
W00-doh! (@woodo79) October 24, 2014
#sendrussellgraphs
@rustyrockets http://t.co/pLwvs21mpV—
Δ Lee Δ ™ (@LeeATrade) October 24, 2014
How to make unemployment look pretty… By making it look like a mineral pattern http://t.co/8EGtlQF9IN—
DisgUst Oldfield (@UOldfield) January 17, 2014
.@rustyrockets #SendRussellGraphs http://t.co/8jDf6wJYoI—
Duncan Stott (@DuncanStott) October 24, 2014
Brand responded after a while and seemed to be a pretty good sport about it, making a nice point at the same time.
Somehow I think there’s a look at a larger problem here, like how movements can get derailed by silliness and miscommunication. Or maybe it’s just really hard to be taken seriously when you’re the same guy who wore a Bin Laden costume on September 12, 2001. What do you think?
Now when you watch the interview embedded below
Nope.
IF! IF you watch! Gahhh…you’re gone…
Listen, if Russell Brand is going to keep his mind open to conspiracy theories then I will too. I’ll do anything Russell Brand does.
*overdoses*
*doesn’t wear deodarent*
*bangs Katy Perry*
Well, I didn’t think my respect of Brand could sink any lower after hearing he divorced Katy Perry through text message, but here we are…
I hate him. Just the sound of his voice makes me angry, and that face So, so punchable.
Fun forgotten fact!:
In the three years after JFK was assassinated, 18 material witnesses died in highly suspicious circumstances.
By 1978 when a panel with the actual name “United States House Select Committee On Assassinations” was finished their re-evaluation of the killing, the number of dead witnesses swelled to over 100.
So yeah… Keeping your mind open to the idea that maybe the US government had knowledge of the hijacking plans through decades of well-documented intel and foiled plots, and allowed the attacks to happen to forward a foreign policy program that wouldn’t normally receive any public or political support without it seems pretty plausible when you step back and look at it from a wider view of history.
How many people in history have said “Never let a good crisis go to waste”? What if you anticipated that very crisis and perhaps allowed it to happen…?
Okay… You can start marginalizing me now. I suggest the Tinfoil Hat routine followed by the Agree To The Point That You Can Blame Jews For Everything schtick.
Brand never said anything as funny as this comment.
And then you handed out that Lincoln/Kennedy fact sheet, didn’t you? DIDN’T YOU!?
It takes a lot of courage, especially when you have something to lose, to stand up and admit that you give credence (or even to suggest that it shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand) to 9/11 conspiracy theories.
Funny, because all of America’s wars have yielded tremendous positive value to a wealth of military, aerospace, arms, security and oil corporations.
A very simple search for “who benefited from 9/11” will give you a grocery list of extremely powerful decision-makers who have much more say in how you live your life than a bunch of dough-headed politicians.
All while leaving citizens with a marked decline in civil rights and freedoms, under the guise of “security”.
What a sad, sad little world Russell Brand lives in :(
That 9/11 conspiracy theory is believed by a hell of a lot of people, and 95% of those people doesn’t live in the US xd
The thing is, your goverment has such a awful shitty reputation around the glove that allows those kind of theories to gain popularity, I’m not saying I agree with it, I’m just saying I understand why people support this conspiracy given your goverment history, and I kind of respect their opinions too… of course, I’m not from the US either…
Cool story.
It’s easy to hate the person or in this case, the country who’s on top.
@Like me fifth account
You’re right it’s definitely propaganda and has nothing to do with America’s foreign policy. Phenomenon indeed.
After all the fuck-ups over the past decade and a half, how can anyone think the U.S. government is capable of such an elaborate cover-up?
Our institutions aren’t run by evil chess masters who got to power through Machiavellian plotting, they are run by incompetent idiots who got to power through nepotism.
Wrong again. You’re suggesting that government runs anything.
Government is only the shadow cast by corporations. Corporations do, in fact, make Machiavellian plans. Especially when the corporations sell expensive military hardware.
It must be comforting to believe that all evil in the world is caused by a small cabal of shadowy figures who never seem to get exposed. If only we could stop them, all of our problems would be solved!
That’s alot less scary than believing that life is chaotic, that the universe is cold and indifferent to our deeds and motivations, that there is no master plan, and that injustice and misfortune happen to people on a pretty much random basis.
SatanHimself is talking about money which we all know makes the world go round (your last statement while accurate has nothing to do with his point) . They aren’t even hiding the fact that politicians are just puppets to the highest bidders anymore. Billions are spent lobbying each year and I am pretty sure it is all about protecting your investment and not the well being of the people.
The NCAA already spent triple their usual amount on lobbying this year stating the cause as the ““well-being of student-athletes” while we all know it is really about keeping the masquerade of amateurism that brings these old white men billions on the “unpaid” (Scholarships are nice but you can’t eat them) labor of mostly young black males.
This is evil shit if you ask me it is just a more subtle kind of it which is quite prevalent these days. The majority of corporations exploit people for a profit. It is only once their bottom line is effected that they will appear as moral human beings. Most politicians are self serving and just trying to get reelected so with the money in politics today it isn’t really that much of a stretch to suggest what SatanHimself is saying is accurate.
Either you’re being very naive or you’re a paid right-wing troll who’s just phoning it in this morning.
Russell Brand is an idiot who spouts a bunch of vague bullshit that other idiots think is brilliant, but the vast majority of the time, he doesn’t actually say anything.
Imagine any of his quotes being said by a stereotypical guy who is stoned out of his mind and having moronic epiphanies. They work perfectly in that context.
He’s a utopian socialist.
Keep on preaching from your mansion, Rus
I think Brand has damaged his (already at times questionable) credibility by indulging in 9/11 conspiracy theories. It is sad, because a lot of what he wishes would change would be of genuine benefit to the people that need it the most. Taking cheap cracks at the Bush administration isn’t going to advance his cause:
