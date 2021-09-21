When Joe and Anthony Russo delivered Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster final installments to Marvel’s decade-long “The Infinity Saga,” the two fully demonstrated the awesome might of the Infinity Stones as Thanos wielded all six and ripped apart half of the universe. Those space rocks were a super huge deal, until they weren’t.

In the season premiere of Loki, the Trickster Gods stumbles upon a drawer full of Infinity Stones while attempting to escape the Time Variance Authority. In a rare feat, the silver-tongued protagonist is left speechless when he finds out the celestial rocks are completely worthless inside the confines of the TVA. Employees are literally using the Infinity Stones as paperweights, which stops Loki in his tracks as he realizes he’s dealing with an insanely powerful force.

However, since Loki’s premiere over the summer, the Russo Brothers have remained quiet about the Infinity Stones getting completely nerfed for the Disney+ series, but it appears they’re no longer staying silent on the matter. The two just dropped a new TikTok video with Comic Book‘s Chris Killian where all three men have clown faces as “Everyone who thought the Infinity Stones were important” flashes on the screen.

Granted, the two are probably joking around, but it might also be weird to see their Herculean task of bringing Marvel’s Infinity Saga to a close get flippantly tossed aside during a TV show. The two were previously negotiating a return to Marvel, but those talks have reportedly stalled following the Black Widow lawsuit. It’ll be interesting to see if the Russos come back to Marvel, or if this latest TikTok is a hint otherwise.

(Via AGBO Films on TikTok)