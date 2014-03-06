Rust Cohle Of ‘True Detective’ Applies His Pessimism To Classic Pick-Up Lines

We’ve been unreservedly enjoying Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey’s portrayal of the nihilistic Rust Cohle on HBO’s True Detective. His delightful pessimism has already inspired numerous mashups, a rap lyric image macro series, and the Rust Cohle “Hey Girl” Tumblr.
Now Rust Cohle’s unflinchingly bleak worldview is being applied to something that fills us with equal amounts of existential dread: pick-up artists. Just in time for the season finale this weekend, Someecards has whipped up a batch of Rust Cohle pick-up lines.
Each one starts with the first half of a hackneyed pick-up line, but then things escalate quickly. After all, this is the same guy who said, “I think the honorable thing for our species to do is to deny our programming. Stop reproducing, walk hand in hand into extinction — one last midnight, brothers and sisters opting out of a raw deal.”
So romantic.
So romantic.
I find that asking women to buy me a drink is a fun way to flout convention and catch them off guard.
The fact that I haven’t been laid since 1992 has nothing to do with this, OK? It just doesn’t.
This would be humorous at first, then get very, very exhausting. No wonder Woody Harrelson is about to murder him.
“Is that a banana in your pocket?”
“Or the Spaghetti Monster?!?!?!?”
Bar Guy: Hey you wanna come home with me tonight?
Hot Girl: No.
Bar Girl: It’s cool because time is a flat plane and I already banged you out yesterday and will again next week.
Hot Girl: Man he’s mysterious. Maybe I will go with him.
Bar Guy: Alright, alright, alright.