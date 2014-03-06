Rust Cohle Of ‘True Detective’ Applies His Pessimism To Classic Pick-Up Lines

03.06.14 4 Comments

We’ve been unreservedly enjoying Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey’s portrayal of the nihilistic Rust Cohle on HBO’s True Detective. His delightful pessimism has already inspired numerous mashups, a rap lyric image macro series, and the Rust Cohle “Hey Girl” Tumblr.

Now Rust Cohle’s unflinchingly bleak worldview is being applied to something that fills us with equal amounts of existential dread: pick-up artists. Just in time for the season finale this weekend, Someecards has whipped up a batch of Rust Cohle pick-up lines.

Each one starts with the first half of a hackneyed pick-up line, but then things escalate quickly. After all, this is the same guy who said, “I think the honorable thing for our species to do is to deny our programming. Stop reproducing, walk hand in hand into extinction — one last midnight, brothers and sisters opting out of a raw deal.”

So romantic.

Check out our favorite six Rust Cohle pick-up lines below, courtesy of Someecards. Thanks to Unreality for the assist.

Check out the rest at Someecards.

