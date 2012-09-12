UPROXX Live Q&A With Ryan Hurst From ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

09.12.12 6 years ago 214 Comments

Last night, Sons of Anarchy kicked off its fifth season in typical ball-busting Kurt Sutter style. Today, we have the pleasure of hanging out with Ryan Hurst, who plays Opie Winston on the show. Opie is Jax’s right hand man, SAMCRO’s number two, estranged husband of a porn star, son of the late Piney, and the guy holding the biggest grudge against Clay Morrow. His character’s given name is also Harry, which is something I didn’t realize until just now. Hurst is considered by many to be the clear fan favorite on Sons of Anarchy.

This is your opportunity to ask Ryan about Sons of Anarchy, what it’s like to work with Kurt Sutter, his experience on Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Remember the Titans, as well as what it was like to be among so many future stars in Saving Private Ryan.

The chat is scheduled to begin at 3 PM EST, and will go for about an hour, which will give you plenty of time to come up with questions for him. Here are a couple of tips to help this all run smoothly as possible: 1) Begin your questions to Ryan with “@Ryan” or “@Ryan Hurst” to keep things organized and allow him to find your questions easily, and 2) Feel free to load up some questions ahead of time.

This one is going to rock, folks.

