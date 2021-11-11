Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, while Will Ferrell was the announced guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But the two actors pulled the ol’ switcheroo, so Ferrell went on Kimmel and Reynolds talked to Fallon — and refused to answer any questions about his sex life with Blake Lively.

“How’s Blake? How are the kids?” Fallon asked Reynolds. “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s… no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” he answered. A flustered Fallon said that wasn’t what he was asking, to which the Red Notice star replied, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Meanwhile, over on Kimmel’s show, Ferrell was asked, “How’s your beautiful wife, Blake Lively?” The Shrink Next Door actor (who was wearing some stylish Star Wars pants) answered, “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great. It’s a really busy household. She’s a great cook.” Her specialities: “Oatmeal and killer nachos.”

Reynolds and Ferrell will both appear in Spirited, a modern musical re-telling of A Christmas Carol for Apple TV+. There’s no release date yet, but you can watch Reynolds on The Tonight Show above and Ferrell on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.