Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ decision to buy a soccer team together caught the sports and entertainment worlds by surprise, that considering neither one of them have experience in running a sports team, and the two actors barely seemed to know each other, which turned out to be more true than people realized. During an interview with Men’s Health back in April, McElhenney and Reynolds both admitted that they only recently got to know each other via text messages, and at that point, had still never even met each other in person yet.

Well, it looks like they solved that last part because the two just dropped a new video announcing their new FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, which will follow the two actors as they chronicle their attempts to run a soccer team despite never working together before in their lives. And judging by the promo, both actors will bring their comedic sensibilities to the project as they already run into problems with a Welsh translator, who’s not entirely thrilled to be working with two Hollywood guys who are trying their hand at soccer.

Here’s the official synopsis via FX:

In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

Despite focusing on two random actors buying a foreign soccer team, some people are already pumped for the series and already have some pretty high expectations for McElhenney:

