Netflix’s “Riverdale but witches” series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Friday, October 26. That’s tomorrow! Unless you’re reading this in the past, in which case, WHAT WITCHCRAFT IS THIS. Anyway, Chilling Adventures, starring Sally Draper from Mad Men and Salem the (occasionally talking?) cat, is a different, less campy take than its predecessor, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which aired from 1996-2003, but there’s no bad blood between the series. In fact, Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Hilda), and Beth Broderick (Zelda) offered “best witches” to Chilling Adventures.

But where’s Salem? (To be fair, I’ve been asking myself this question a lot lately. Salem is now Netflix’s Poochie. “One, Salem needs to be louder, angrier, and have access to a time machine. Two, whenever Salem’s not onscreen, all the other characters should be asking, ‘Where’s Salem?’ Three…”)

He’s nowhere to be seen in the clip above, but some of the five cats who play Sabrina’s four-legged friend on Chilling Adventures walked the red carpet during the show’s premiere. Hopefully, Kiernan Shipka wasn’t nearby: she’s allergic to felines. She’s fine with… Black Philip (?), though.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which also stars Lucy Davis and Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s aunts, has already been renewed for season two.