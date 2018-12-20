Getty Image

One of the political players most hyped to appear in the Sacha Baron Cohen miniseries Who Is America? only barely made the cut once the show finally aired on Showtime. But the show’s creator said that’s because she just wasn’t funny enough to be included.

Palin was furious when it was made public that she was duped into an interview by Cohen, which only gave more publicity to the show. But Showtime was coy about whether Palin appeared in the series or not, mostly because she barely made the cut when it was all said and done and finally aired. There was talk we would never see the interview at all, but later Palin appeared in the credits of the show as a “Special Publicity Consultant (Inadvertent).”

Cohen had previously said we weren’t missing much by not seeing Palin on the show at all, and now we know why. The filmmaker was asked in a Deadline interview about a variety of things in a debriefing about Who Is America? and came clean: she just wasn’t funny enough.