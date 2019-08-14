Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Serious In Netflix’s First Look At ‘The Spy’ TV Series

David Lukacs/Netflix

Sacha Baron Cohen won’t be making a second season of Who Is America? for Showtime, but he will soon appear in his own TV series for Netflix (because that’s what everyone’s doing these days). The streamer announced an official premiere date (September 6) for The Spy, a limited dramatic series starring Cohen as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who went undercover in Syria in the 1960s. Cohen manages to infiltrate the world of military leaders and the wealthy in order to gain trust on Syria’s anti-Israel secret initiatives. However, Cohen’s double identity refuses to budge, given that he does his job too well.

Gideon Raff (Prisoners of War, Homeland) directs the series, which will obviously be a much more serious turn than folks expect from Sacha Baron Cohen. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) portrays Cohen’s Mossad handler; Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) plays Cohen’s wife, who has plenty of suspicions of her own about her husband’s job; and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) steps in as Amin Al-Hafz, a military officer who gets more than he bargained for from apparent ally Cohen. The photos look pretty darn weighty, tonewise.

David Lukacs/Netflix

David Lukacs/Netflix

David Lukacs/Netflix

All six episodes of The Spy will drop on September 6.