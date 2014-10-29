Sad News: This Is Tina Fey And Amy Poehler’s Last Time Hosting The Globes

Getty Image

I love, I mean really love the dynamic comedy duo that is Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. They’re both badass b*tches that happen to be really funny and unsurprisingly good at hosting awards shows, which is why this latest news is pretty heartbreaking. Poehler, who’s currently making the rounds to promote her new book Yes Please stopped by the TODAY Show this morning to basically crush all of our dreams.

The funny woman revealed that she’ll be hanging up her co-hosting hat along with bestie Tina Fey after this year’s Golden Globes award show:

It’s [the] law of diminishing returns, which is why this is our last time. Unless you want to be a perennial host, there’s nowhere to go but down.

While this is definitely a depressing revelation for fans of the comedians, it’s even worse news for The Hollywood Foreign Press Association who’s charged with helping put on the show. In the past two years that Fey and Poehler found themselves behind the podium, the Globes racked in their highest viewership numbers since 2007 and they gave the program a big boost after replacing controversial comedian Ricky Gervais.

But Poehler did tease that this may not be the definite end of the road for her and Fey joking that the ladies upcoming hosting gig could be their “farewell tour” and adding her and Fey may just end up being “the Jay-Z of the Globes and never retire.”