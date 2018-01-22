No One Loved Alexander Skarsgard’s ‘Big Little Lies’ SAG Awards Win More Than Jack McBrayer

#Alexander Skarsgard #30 Rock
Entertainment Editor
01.21.18 4 Comments

No one loved Alexander Skarsgard’s win for Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries than Jack McBrayer. No one. There are new parents that beam less than the former 30 Rock actor at Skarsgard winning for his role in Big Little Lies. We guess they’re best friends now? Why is this even happening? Why is Jack McBrayer at the Big Little Lies table?!

Did Skarsgard bring him as his date? Will this remain a mystery forever? Should we maybe just shut up and enjoy McBrayer loving life as he applauds on his friends (including Nicole Kidman)? The internet is on the case.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard#30 Rock
TAGS30 ROCKAlexander SkarsgårdBig Little LiesSAG AWARDS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 14 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP