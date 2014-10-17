Sansa Stark Kicking Steve-O In The Balls Is Oddly Adorable

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“WARNING: the above video features stunts performed either by professionals or under the supervision of professionals. Accordingly, UPROXX must insist that no one attempt to recreate of re-enact any stunt or activity performed in this video.” In other words, if you run into Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark/Alayne on Game of Thrones, don’t ask her to kick you in the nuts. Unless you’re in a movie together, like Steve-O is (Barely Lethal). Then your nuts getting crunched by a Stark-Strike is fair game.

Via BroBible