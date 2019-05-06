HBO

Game of Thrones spent the better part of seven seasons leading viewers to believe that Daenerys Targaryen was destined to reclaim the Iron Throne as a kind and benevolent ruler. Now that she’s actually getting close to fulfilling her plan however, she’s getting kinda reckless and even worse — she seems to be starting to channel her father, the “Mad King” King Aerys II Targaryen. Like Danys, Aerys also began his rule innocently enough, but ultimately descended into madness that’s aided by all that Targaryen incest.

But while Danys has been charging around doing all that conquering, Sansa Stark, on the other hand, has been quietly biding her time while suffering through abuse after abuse and learning from those around her. Nowhere else was this more evident than in last night’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” in which Danys ignored Sansa’s advice to allow her surviving troops to rest and recuperate before charging King’s Landing, only to be ambushed by Euron Greyjoy and get Rhaegal and Missandei killed in the process.

How Danys will ever conquer Cersei now that she’s lost yet another dragon and even more manpower now seems inconceivable at best. And on top of all that, Sansa is proving to be the kind of clear-headed leader that Danys evidently will never be. Suffice to say, fans are definitely picking up on that vibe as you can see from the aftermath on Twitter.