Sarah Michelle Gellar And Anthony Stewart Head Posed For An Adorable ‘Buffy’ Reunion Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Anthony Stewart Head must be at Comic Con this week, because they posed for the following mini-reunion photo on Twitter that had Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans squeeing across the internet. The bracelets they’re modeling are for Cool To Be Kind, an organization promoting kindness to animals, which Head co-founded earlier this year.
.@AnthonySHead Best surprise visit ever!! It’s #CoolToBeKind Thanks for the bracelets pic.twitter.com/C2nKSUpCe4
— Sarah Michelle (@RealSMG) July 23, 2014
Gellar posted a follow up photo with her former TV mentor holding a Funko Buffy the Vampire Slayer collectible, which is actually part of a contest she and the toy company have teamed up together with for Comic Con. But seriously though, no Giles? That is some horsesh*t right there.
.@AnthonySHead was not pleased when he realized there is no #Giles. What’s up with that @OriginalFunko? #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Y3SU8lD3MX
— Sarah Michelle (@RealSMG) July 23, 2014
Poor under-appreciated Giles.
Dammit, I have to go watch “Band Candy” now.
Ahhh…I see Gellar is resigning herself to the signing autographs at Con’s era that her career is sliding towards.
Based on Nathan Fillion showing up at the MInneapolis Comic Con earlier this year, I’m thinking they make some pretty good bank for sitting at a table scribbling for a couple hours.
You won’t believe the big names that do signings at SDCC. Sure there’s also former WWE guys, 80’s b-movie guys, etc. But they do bigger hitters than her.
you get a shitload of money for it, and usually its a one day gig for like 4 hours.
This hits me in the nostalgia
Wow he looks like he hasn’t aged
I’ve never wanted one of those little vinyl dolls. However, if there’s a whole team of scoobies that at least has willow, xander, and cordelia I might consider it (despite the Giles snub).