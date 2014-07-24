Sarah Michelle Gellar And Anthony Stewart Head Posed For An Adorable ‘Buffy’ Reunion Photo

07.24.14

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Anthony Stewart Head must be at Comic Con this week, because they posed for the following mini-reunion photo on Twitter that had Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans squeeing across the internet. The bracelets they’re modeling are for Cool To Be Kind, an organization promoting kindness to animals, which Head co-founded earlier this year.

Gellar posted a follow up photo with her former TV mentor holding a Funko Buffy the Vampire Slayer collectible, which is actually part of a contest she and the toy company have teamed up together with for Comic Con. But seriously though, no Giles? That is some horsesh*t right there.

Poor under-appreciated Giles.

