Sarah Palin’s New Reality TV Show — ‘Amazing America’ — Is Predictably Beyond Parody

The first 10 seconds of this 30 second trailer for big-haired Alaskan squawkbox Sarah Palin’s new reality TV show, Amazing America, manages to include all of the following:
1. Our uber-patriotic hero/host with an electronic American flag draped all around her saying “Get red, wild and blue, America.”
2. Palin being pulled on a sled by dogs.
3. Guns being fired.
4. Camo-colored golf cart races.
5. Palin saying, “This show is going to highlight the freedom we get to experience in America.”
In other words, Amazing America simply cannot be parodied because it’s a parody of itself.
Trixie Klondyke’s new show premieres April 3rd on something called the Sportsman Channel.
I love how Palin slams Obama for being a “celebrity President” and has the balls (or just the complete lack of self-awareness) to get a fucking TV show.
May this woman haunt your legacy forever John McCain.
I still can’t believe he had the gall to run on the theme of “Country First” and then insisted Caribou Barbie here was the best possible backup to an elderly man with a history of health problems.
@Otto Man Do you think he legitimately feels sorry for inflicting this woman onto the national stage?
Trixie Klondyke or Caribou Barbie?
I can’t decide.
No, LTF, I think McCain is incapable of admitting a mistake anymore.
Unless you count the way he completely recanted his past criticism of the Religious Right when he decided he needed their votes to get the 2008 nomination. That was a very brave move, indeed.
Caribou Barbie rolls off the tongue just oh so right.
Well she’s not the President so you can’t really compare what she’s doing to what she gives 0-bama shit for.
I don’t understand, why did you spell it 0-bama instead of Obama? I mean, the guy is the President, you should probably know how to spell his name. Is there something you’re trying to express? EXPLAIN YOUR MAGIC WORDPLAY TO ME, WIZARD!
I think John McCain regrets picking her as it affected his chances. I do not think he regrets for a second that she’s still in the public eye. That would mean caring about someone besides himself.
Our Trixie would cut that hoople snowbilly in a minute, while Al held her down–Palin’s style of whoring has more to do with Hearst politics than anything Al, Seth, Sol and the rest of those peach eaters would let into their politicking! Well, this is one way to feed her to the pigs…
No
Nothing says “people who aren’t afraid to back down” like a former governor who quit halfway through her term.
MURICA!!!!!!
I know the show is going to be totally authentic because of the way she introduces it in that completely not-faked southern accent.
Seriously, fuck John McCain and whoever made the call to introduce this troll to the world.
If he picked Lieberman yeah he still would have lost, but he wouldn’t have completely tarnished his legacy.
As a CT resident that had to endure that muppet I may be one of the few people who dislikes Leiberman more than Palin. And I REALLY don’t like Palin.
@LastTexansFan: Did he really tarnish his legacy? You’d never know it by the frequency he turns up on Sunday talk shows. Those shows are CONSTANTLY seeking his input on foreign policy etc. etc. To watch the respect he still seems to command, it’s almost as if that vice presidential pick, flip-flopping on issues etc. never happened.
@warrenbishop He’s still a respected leader and voice on foreign policy, but the fact remains this woman is a detriment to national politics and the embodies worst of it (style over substance, intelligence is mocked instead of valued), and he’s responsible for her being a de facto leader of the party.
McCain’s omnipresence on the Sunday talk shows is amazing — 24 appearances during 2013, or almost every other goddamn week.
Bill Maher put it well:
MAHER: New Rule. John McCain has to try spending a Sunday Morning with his family. Look, Senator, I’m with you. Anything to avoid church, but come one. It’s Sunday morning. There’s got to be an easier way to tell Lindsey Graham you don’t want to cuddle.
@LastTexansFan & Otto Man: I think there are certain people in politics and political punditry, that have been so consistently and spectacularly wrong about everything – that no one should ever seek their advice about…well…anything: Bill Kristol, Cheney, Wolfowitz, and I’d put McCain in that category as well. Yet people keep seeking them out – a couple months ago I saw Wolfowitz on Fareed Zakaria’s show and thought “Why on Earth are you talking to that guy about foreign policy?”
They never seem to go away. It’s really puzzling to me. I understand these shows have airtime to fill – but there’s got to be other people to consult. It’s a mystery to me, I guess I’ll just have to add their continued respect to the list of things I don’t understand: The Kardashians, Twilight, Louie Gohmert, Michelle Bachmann etc.
It really is amazing how there’s no price to be paid for pundits who get things so spectacularly wrong.
Bill Kristol — who, speaking of Palin, is the guy who put her on the map for McCain — has been 100% wrong on every single issue in the past two decades, and he’s still flapping his gums indignantly like he has fuckall to add to the conversation.
The only thing I want to hear from him are his predictions for hot stocks so I can bet my house on the other side.
I think you guys are missing the point about McCain.
Besides being a truly terrible, feckless, rudderless candidate, he fills the useful idiot role so the network shows can say they have a “conservative” voice amid the chatter.
As much as it hurts to say this, I’m glad he lost in ’08. Not only would he probably have checked out and put Palin in the presidency, he would have become the “symbol of conservatism” that would have killed the movement forever.
Given how much the Sunday shows’ guest lists tilt to conservatives — as this chart shows, 10 of the top 13 most frequent guests on them were Republicans, and only 3 Democrats — I don’t think it’s done to have a conservative voice there. They have plenty of them already.
I think it’s because the media is still buying into the “maverick” image of McCain as somebody who’ll shake things up and give a nice little sound bite, when in reality, he’s become a broken record on foreign policy (bomb here, invade there, repeat) and has no thoughts on domestic issues.
Add that dick John Bolton to the list of people who should never be heard from again. If he had his way, we’d be in a no shit war with Iran right now.
ANOTHER Pailin post? Typical Liberal Boy, that’s like the 2nd post this year! How does this in any way have anything to do with tv?
Besides the fact that it’s an article about an upcoming TV show?
Are you really that stupid? It’s about a new TV show. Christ how people like you are allowed to vote is beyond me.
Come on, Horatio, you’re usually more clever with this. Liberal Boy should’ve been a dead giveaway
Yeah, as dumb as some of the Fox News defenders are here, this was a little too obviously stupid to be real.
I hope.
C’mon guys, I thought better of all of you.
2nd post in a year was my second giveaway
Oh goddammit, you got me. The tide has rolled me for a change.
Well played.
/buys .50 rifle, plots extinction of your species
Expertly played, Buffalo.
I liked this better when it was called Buckwild and cast members were prone to death by misadventure.
I can’t decide if her saying “Get Red, Wild and Blue” or the announcer referring to her as the “First Lady of the Outdoors” is more cringe inducing.
Inside Sarah Palin: The Last Frontier. NC-17.
Ugh, my eyes are bleeding from that mental image alone.
Unless she goes X-rated I’m not watching. Then I’m only hate-watching. A Sarah Palin choke-bondage porn is just the thing this country needs right now.
This show lacks the distinguished refinement and stately grace of MTV’s Jackass.
Trig will love it
Boom. Roasted.
you’re my hero for saying that.
Needs more Lisa Ann.
Can’t wait to catch this…on the Soup.
When she was first introduced to us, she was at least attractive while being dumb as hell. The last few years she’s begun hitting the wall and is actually starting to look her age.
The steady diet of hatred doesn’t seem to be doing much for her old woman neck tendons.
At this point – she’s a “celebrity”, so if she wants to hawk her wares fine.
But she lacks any credibility to be a prominent voice in the national discourse.
Find me anyone who gets coverage for their opinions on national politics or policy on a regular basis who is credible as a thoughtful person or even decent human being and I’ll get you a hot dog.
Ben Affleck?
At this point I almost can’t blame her for tapping into the idiot market. It’s like Jersey Shore or Glenn Beck’s books. I wish the people involved didn’t exist, but their evil is enabled by a market of greater idiots who choose to support these terrible endeavors.
I can’t wait for the counter-criticism that will accuse Palin “haters” of “being scared” of her. That’s always my favorite fallacy in support of Palin. Oh yeah, I’m scared of a half-term governor who couldn’t handle a minor political scandal and quit so that she could pretend to kill reindeer on third-rate TV networks.
Oh, I always loved that one.
Seeing how conservatism these days seems to have lost any ideological consistency — witness how angrily they denounce cap-and-trade or the individual mandate in health care, which were their own fucking ideas! — and is now pretty much “whatever the liberals hate, man” I’m actually surprised the GOP didn’t nominate her to run as president in 2012 just out of spite.
There’s still 2016 Otto. Who else do they got?
Hmm, good point.
Please, Republicans! Please don’t run Sarah Palin as your presidential nominee! We liberals are terrified of her. TERRIFIED!
It is fairly remarkable that with two years remaining, they don’t have a single serious contender. Even the fringe possibilities will cannibalize one another during the primaries.
I’m going to suggest nominating a bear for president. When the slew of media suggests that’s a stupid idea and provide criticism for why, I’ll dismiss it as fear of success, thus validating my belief in the bear to win 2016. FEED THE CYCLE!
One of the saddest parts of it is that while they’re crying about communism, their party is going straight down the tubes. They are actually creating the conditions for REAL far-left candidates to succeed. I don’t want that, but I’m not about to vote for people who think and act like fire and brimstone preachers from 100 years ago.
@JTRO, it’s a prolonged death rattle as the older generation dies off. In time, respectable conservative candidates will emerge, and when they and the general voting public realize that the new generation of idiots doesn’t necessarily need a voice, then we might be able to have a (gasp) legitimate two party decision to make instead of choosing between candidates who spend their time calling each other fascists and socialists.
Seriously, who’s it going to be? Christie has imploded, and Walker is about to as well. Jeb Bush might think voters want a third crack at the Bush family, but I doubt it.
That leaves a delightful collection of cranks — Paul Ryan, with his budget that never adds up and his school lunch horror stories that don’t pan out; Rand Paul, who makes his father seem statesmanlike; and escaped mental patient and confirmed asshole Ted Cruz.
It’s gotten so bad for them that Joe Scarborough is floating trial balloons. Joe Scarborough for fuck’s sake!
@JTRO They’re never going away; they’re always going to have a voice in the House and as governors. There are stories everyday about some Rust Belt town that’s 99% White, Republican, and on food stamps. Being White and voting Republican is their only point of personal pride, and there will always be someone there to exploit that.
I don’t know. Rubio maybe? That could be their “See, we like minorities toopleasegodvoteforus!” candidate I guess.
Boo fucking Hoo
Nacho, I think Rubio is dead in the water for (1) his stance on immigration reform and (2) the pratfall he took in that dry-mouth SOTU response. Cruz has edged him out.
Lord, have I lived a good enough life to see Ted Cruz get the nomination?
@Kungjitsu @nachosanchez I suspect there will be a balance at some point, because Americans get fed up with whoever holds power pretty quickly. It just seems like the demographics are really stacked against the GOP. They will have to make a massive shift in their party’s platform, possibly even bigger than Nixon or FDR in order to get back on track.
I too am blown away by the lack of any decent Republican presidential candidate. I can’t think of anyone who can make a decent go of it right now.
@nachosanchez @Otto Man The 2016 GOP Presidential nominee isn’t a star yet. Jeb’s not running because he doesn’t like answering to people. Paul Ryan would have to stop speaking into microphones. Hilary Clinton isn’t lucky enough for it to be Rand Paul. I don’t think Ted Cruz can run for POTUS. And Marco Rubio is Paul Ryan minus the P90X.
Otto, I don’t think anybody’s lived a good enough life for that to happen. Could you imagine the voting margin if the Republicans run a guy who shut down the fucking government?
JTRO, agreed, they’ve been doubling down and catering to the same groups of people (old, white, christian) for so long that they have no other choice but to adapt or die. The question is, how long will it take before the powerful members of the party accept this?
@nachosanchez Yeah in some ways I see the Tea Party as the last gasp of that way of thinking. Lots of Republicans still believe they aren’t winning because they aren’t “conservative enough” which is insane. Usually when people or organizations feel like they are under threat, they try to close ranks and become more extreme. That’s exactly what you’re talking about, the “doubling down” thing. Hopefully getting slapped down in the next presidential election will finally be the wake up call.
@JTRO People got fed up with the status quo when Clinton challenged H.W. Bush and when 1994 Gingrich had an actual, yanno, platform. In the 2014 the Democrats don’t have to say anything. The bloodletting that is the Republican Presidential primary makes it next to impossible for the “winner” to compete in the general. The same thing happens in Senate races in states with actual cities.
Straight white men still make up 1/3 of this population, and easily 50% of the GOP. Their numbers are decreasing, but the idea that a party and ideology built around resentment and blind allegiance to ethereal nonsense will never go away. Conservatism’s intellectual and ideological appeal since Edmund Burke has to deference to authority, history, tradition, etc. – in effect, our “betters.” That’s why no Republican has qualms about the top-down hierarchy and power structure that defines what they say, believe, do; and more importantly, who does it and who wields power in the party.
That is never going away. There will always be people who are predisposed to that mindset. And it’s nice to preach caution and even-handedness, but conservatism is also fundamentally pessimistic, narcissistic, and build upon a throne of fear–fear of change, fear of chaos, fear of the future. “Standing athwart history saying ‘No'” also means being inclined to stand against elements of the concept of justice like compassion, fairness, optimism, and basic open-mindedness (and reason).
It’s like trying to argue with religious people or people arguing from a religious point of view. You begin at a fundamental disadvantage because their position begins and ends with a stance based upon irrationality, ardently slavish to orthodoxy, and completely immune from empirical evidence and empirical arguments. And the beliefs and prejudices are ingrained too early and too well in most people because, frankly, most people are not that educated or even naturally intelligent. IQ is distributed along a standard curve with a mean approximating 100. That means that half of Americans are less functionally intelligent than that. Combine that with the trend that the less skilled or knowledgeable one is correlates to more certainty in one’s ability and more likelihood of overestimating one’s abilities. In other words, people tend to be ignorant and proud of it.
This makes democracy fundamentally flawed. People think we’re smarter than we are, better at things than we are, and on top of that we’ve been fed the bullshit American Dream for a century — that lie that somehow we can all make it with hard work and dedication. That’s impossible. Capitalism is based on that not being true. There have to be more workers than managers, more demand than supply, and frankly there have to be a lot of poor people. You can artificially level the disparity with significant government intervention like in Scandinavia, and that’s why we have entitlements and social safety nets. Because even the most conservative economist with any credibility (Friedman, Hayek, et al.) accept that there is a political component in macroeconomics where a strong safety net is imperative to prevent the creative of an underclass that has nothing to lose if they rise up and take arms against the state (Evidence of this began in Tunisia when a street vendor had cops skim off his work one too many times that he literally had nothing left to lose, and now the Maghreb and southwest Asia are on fire).
So it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. When non-whites become the majority, and specifically Latinos become a majority in the not-to-distant future there is going to come a choice: Rise above our past treatment, or fall prey to our baser impulses and engage in a reckoning that is arguably just, but unwise and harmful in the longer term. Fear of that alone will keep the GOP going as a major party for at least another half century.
@nachosanchez: How long will it take? The Republican party will have to lose 3 big elections in a row before they start making any serious changes to their ideology, platform and leaders. That won’t happen this year, so best case scenario is if they lose the pres. in 2016, the mid-terms in 2018, then the pres. again in 2020 – then you will see some major changes. Not before. So get comfortable, we’ve got at least 6 more years of crazy ahead of us. At least 6.
If it’s only six, that’d be fantastic, but something tells me it’s going to take at least another decade or two. Remember, they’ve been moving in this doomed direction for a long time, and it’s going to take a while for such a serious momentum shift to produce viable, reasonable leadership.
2020 is the turning point. As a presidential election, it’ll bring out all voters and the Dems will have a good year — and set up the decennial redistricting at the state level on terms that are favorable to the Dems rather than the GOP.
There will still be plenty of diehards gerrymandered into safe districts and getting tons of cash from the Koch assholes and Adelson to stay the course, but they’ll be the last holdouts in a party in a demographic death spiral.
Hopefully the country can survive until then as the GOP continues on its quest to turn us into Somalia 2.
@Otto Man – I’ll bet you $5 million Ted Cruz will not be the GOP candidate for President of the United States.
…he was born in Canada.
AWESOME. Has John Stewart done a segment on it yet? If not, I have reason to live.
He’s on vacation this week. Just wait until next Monday!
This is the job she was born for.
I met Sarah Palin in 2008 at a Chamber of Commerce event here in Jacksonville, and until I shook her hand I never understood why McCain picked her. She was so fucking beautiful and so charismatic, that old man never had a chance in hell.
I’ve met beautiful women. I’ve met beautiful female politicians.
There is a universe of difference between the two.
@Martin She’s wasn’t swimsuit model hot, but she was most definitely hotter than female politician hot; she’s not a handsome woman. She also has the cult of personality. She exceeds expectations in person (as long as she’s not being asked direct questions that require more than a yes, no, or maverick answer)
My point is that if she spent more than 15 minutes with John McCain, he’s was thinking about ways to ditch his wife and get rid of Todd. He damn sure didn’t give a fuck about leaving her in charge of the free world if he died.
this is the perfect “woke up hungover on sunday and I cant find the remote” TV Show.
Lord guys. This is on the Outdoors Channel. And as a person born on the East Coast only 30 minutes outside two major metropolitan areas, I am going to give her some credibility when it comes to living in the outdoors and all the activities depicted therein.
And to all of my liberal warmingglow friends, it’s very easy to paint broad brush strokes on anyone who doesn’t believe in exactly what you believe. But please, don’t get sucked in to the media vortex of demonization of people because they align themselves with being conservative or liberal. There’s a broad spectrum of political beliefs, and I contend on the opposite ends of that spectrum is a bunch of raving assholes (yes, broad brush stroke).
I am not a Palin fan, but the woman was taken from relative obscurity to court the female vote and she wasn’t prepared for the spotlight. The media elite all took runs at her making her look stupid, ignorant, mean, vain, etc. and every negative article was compounded on the next. Yet, Joe Biden is “Old Uncle Joe” and the media doesn’t care about all the dumb things he says or does. Free pass.
Yet, I bet if you could get Palin or Biden off camera and have a conversation with them, I bet they are lovely people who have interesting stories to tell about their respective backgrounds or lives. Joe Biden’s son Beau spoke with me on the phone to recruit me to Syracuse Law and he couldn’t have been nicer.
Yeah, our society is about polarizing everyone, taking things out of context to prove a point about how awful someone is, or ignoring obvious criticism because we don’t want “our guy” to be savaged.
Regarding Palin leaving the Alaska governorship, would any of you keep a job where you are making $125k a year and being sued left and right by every whackjob in and outside of the state costing you thousands in legal fees, or would you use your celebrity to make millions in speaking engagements and books and appearances and television setting your family up for life?
Anyway, just some thoughts. Hate away all you want.
My personal dislike for Palin has nothing with her not believing exactly what I do (hell, she is on another plane of existence if that is the case). My dislike for her is for her smarmy, know it all attitude when it is very clear she is just a greedy idiot along for the ride. She has no self awareness. You are giving her far too much credit.
Biden is a bit of a chucklehead, but he’s actually done the hard work of governing. He’s put in 40 years with real accomplishments — you can ask my brother in law the policeman about what Biden did for them in the 90s, among other things — while Palin cashed out as soon as she could to maximize her paycheck.
Also, Palin literally makes a living dishing out hatred to her fellow Americans, in lucrative book deals, TV shows, and Fox News appearances. Biden isn’t even remotely close.
Also I don’t agree with the premise that liberals don’t want “our guy” savaged.
I must’ve gotten the Onion pieces on Biden sent to me more than anything they ever did on Palin.
If Palin had educated herself/finished her term as governor of Alaska my opinion of her would be different. But she didn’t do that. She saw a gold mine in polemics and tapping into the Kardashian market. Everything she says is boilerplate Denny’s conservatism. I haven’t heard much original thought from Palin and when people constantly hit a list of standardized hardline talking points, it makes them impossible to believe. She has done absolutely nothing to improve her credibility, quite the opposite.
This new show starting in April on The Sportsman Channel is to be a 12 part anthology series (1/2 hour per week) similar to what Ronald Reagan did, back in the day … but his were carried on radio
I expect that Sarah Palin will address the same themes that Reagan did, speaking directly to American hearts …. featuring the values that have made America great in the past, and will continue to do so in the future
This woman is Reagan 2.0, but on steroids IMV, due to her being a proven Reformer as well..
I think The Sportsman Channel is likely to expand it’s list of subscribers .. BIG TIME **__**
#BeClingers —————————-> #AmericaRISING
Thanks for reminding me that Reagan spent approximately fifteen years suffering from Alzehimer’s, and it is good and just that his last years were spent suffering. They were but a fraction of the suffering he inflicted on the week and the poor, and he is why I wish there is a Hell so he can continue suffering forever.
Ronald Reagan’s death made the world a better place. Fuck him. Fuck Palin. Fuck you.
Fucking typo.
*weak
I came back to this post because there’s too much hate; had to clarify : We love you Mrs. Palin. We love to hate you, that’s all.
This will just be another “reality” show I’ll ignore. She really doesn’t invoke much emotion from me besides that. She’s a mouth on tv that says stuff I think is dumb, but there’s like a billion people on tv I feel that way about. Nothing she says invokes riots or physical harm. I’m not sure why people still get this upset by her…your reactions are only fueling her fire. Until the things she says cause actual harm to others, I’ll just roll my eyes and ignore her like I usually do.
I mean, it’s not like she’s Jenny McCarthy spreading anti-vaccination bullshit that causes harm to innocent children. That kind of stuff makes me wanna punch a wall. Some dummy says dummy stuff about politics? Um…duh? Birds gotta fly and bears gotta shit in the woods.
It confounds me that there are people who like her, but then admit they don’t listen to a word she says. They just like her cuz she’s an outspoken woman, nevermind that everything she says is rock stupid. The image is worth more to them than the content. Which says a lot about that kind of culture.
I nominate Otto Man for President in 2016. Horatio Cornblower for VP.