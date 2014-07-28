Sarah Palin Launches Online TV News Channel Where You Can Watch Her Make Salad, Talk Politics

Sarah Palin Channel

Because the world needed another outlet for big-haired Alaskan squawk-box Sarah Palin to voice her unfiltered opinions, here comes the Sarah Palin Channel! Are you excited?!?! Well how the flying f*ck could you not be, certainly not when the first episode features our little Sarah making salad — using Alaska’s “amazing God-given resources” — while she serves viewers her own unique brand of word salad?

Here, allow Sarah to tell you all about her new “news channel”…

All this for the bargain basement subscription price of $9.95 per month or $99.95 annually! Give a gift subscription to someone you hate today!

(Via Politico via Stephanie Grace)