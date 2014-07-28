Sarah Palin Launches Online TV News Channel Where You Can Watch Her Make Salad, Talk Politics

Because the world needed another outlet for big-haired Alaskan squawk-box Sarah Palin to voice her unfiltered opinions, here comes the Sarah Palin Channel! Are you excited?!?! Well how the flying f*ck could you not be, certainly not when the first episode features our little Sarah making salad — using Alaska’s “amazing God-given resources” — while she serves viewers her own unique brand of word salad?
Here, allow Sarah to tell you all about her new “news channel”…
All this for the bargain basement subscription price of $9.95 per month or $99.95 annually! Give a gift subscription to someone you hate today!
(Via Politico via Stephanie Grace)
Ufford should sue her for this
She says it’s a 24-hour channel, but you know she’s just going to quit on it halfway through again.
Zing!
Obviously she has a Jesus stick on the wall.
The idea came to her agent when she overheard Sarah saying how much she loves the BBC online.
Amazingly, you’ve found something involving her that I might actually pay for.
“I’m tired of the media filters.”
“Which ones, specifically?
“Oh, you know, Katie … all of them really.”
INDEED.
I’ll wait for the Lisa Ann version.
Well played, sir!
So well played.
Finally, a channel for women who lack the ability to think or speak clearly.
They can call it “The Oxygen Deprived Channel.”
Oh that’s nice.
“I want you to talk directly to me. That’s what I’m most anxious about.”
Holy Christ does this woman have any grasp on language or vocabulary at all?
Sure, that’s why she gave her kids names like Bristol, Track, Sodium, Camshaft, and Flank.
@Koogler
Camshaft and Flank are inspired.
How much prop fruit does one kitchen need?
That’s what I came here to say. I know she’s got a platoon of children who are well on the way to building themselves into a full company, but with that amount of fruit the only explanation I can conjure is that she’s decided to give them all the squirts. That’s going to make for some awesome television.
A new porn channel for republicans? Well the few that aren’t closet homos.
She wanted a different name for it, but Comedy Central was already taken.
Finally, a one stop shop for people who want to ignore this simpleton.
Who’s the real victim here? Not you, not me.
It’s some poor bastard at the Daily Show who’s gonna have to watch this for pull clips. In fact, I’m not entirely sure StewartCo isn’t the backer.
No, they’re too busy trying to buy CNN than to back this.
Now Donald Trump, this has his stink all over it. Speaking of that, I bet he does stink.
Isn’t one Fox News enough?
I never thought I’d ever write this sentence, but please don’t insult FOX News like that. Ugh, need shower now…
“We’re gonna go maverick and rogue on all those lamestream haters who couldn’t not care less about how Obama is wrecking this beautiful nation where freedom is and how Jesus will lead us with hockey mom and real America.”
She’s talks like a Tea Party Soundboard controlled by a hyperactive rhesus monkey.
Outstanding. +1
I’d pay $99.95 a year if this halfwit would shut the f*ck up.
24 hour channel? Does that mean we’ll get “Mornings with Sarah” and “Judge Sarah” and “Sarah After Dark” AKA “Sarahmax” where she and her husband recreate bad Skinemax movies?
“Sarah After Dark”! That just made me laugh out loud. Now the nice lady sitting next to me on the train is concerned that I’m a crazy person.
Didn’t it say we would get to watch Sarah toss salad?
“Tonight on Sarah After Dark, Sarah tosses Michele Bachmann’s salad while Marcus makes awkward conversation with Todd.”
“So, Todd, you look like a big burly man. Do you like the sports?”
“Todd do you like gladiator movies? Have you ever seen a grown man naked?”
“This is a news channel that really is a lot more than news…”
“…in the sense that it’s not really news at all, and is more a series of staged events with my family, me delivering speeches to audiences whose dedication to me is matched only by their total political obsolescence, and ambush-interviews with visibly uncomfortably politicians wondering why on god’s earth they’re doing this.”
I was going to suggest that Tim Tebow look into this, but there already is an ESPN.
You’ve got to hand it to her though. She leveraged average looks, a below average education, and a life in a dumpy Alaskan town into a highly lucrative career. If the fact that Sarah Palin has been a governor, veep candidate, and is now making craploads as a “media figure” doesn’t fill you with amazement and dread at life in America, I don’t know what to tell you.
When John McCain dies, they should force his family to put a plasma screen in the headstone that plays this fucking channel non-stop.
Simpsons did it.
i hope she puts her Colorado drunk-as-a-polecat speech on her channel. comedy gold, i’m telling you.
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
Anyone who buys this should have their internet shut off and a team from an assisted living center sent to them, as they clearly are not mentally capable of living their lives successfully.
Most of the people who buy this will already be in an assisted living center.
If the designers didn’t make this compatible with the Commodore 64, they’re going to lose a lot of potential customers.
Sarah who?
Maybe if we switch out talk and make in that headline. But probably not.
If that top picture isn’t of someone farting then I’ve never farted in my life.
It is the beginning of the end folks.
That’s a pretty expensive echo chamber…
Is she still a thing?
This daffy bitch really has no idea how the internet works.