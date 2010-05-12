Sarah Silverman Got Canceled

In a move that comes as no surprise, Comedy Central has canceled “The Sarah Silverman Program” after three seasons. The details:
The show earned Silverman a lead actress Emmy nomination last year. But it also was on the brink of cancellation in 2009 when she and fellow executive producers Dan Sterling and Rob Schrab threatened to quit after the cable network asked them to slash the series’ budget by more than 20%. A last-minute deal with sister network Logo was reached to co-finance the series, so a 10-episode third season was ordered. But midway through Season 3, which wrapped last month, the network bumped the series from 10:30 PM to midnight, hinting at its intention not to continue with Sarah.
I think I’m one of the few people on the planet who isn’t polarized by Silverman. I thoroughly enjoyed Jesus Is Magic, but I don’t always like her comedy. I don’t think she’s hot, but she’s not unattractive, either. And that’s how I felt about “The Sarah Silverman Program,” too. I didn’t dislike watching it, but I certainly never felt compelled to watch it.
And that’s not a knock on Silverman: plenty of other comics have had shows with shorter runs — Louis CK and Jeff Dunham, for example. I mean, how could Comedy Central not stick with “The Jeff Dunham Show”? Don’t you get it? That stupid Muslim terrorist was a skeleton! Ha ha, it’s funny because I hate foreigners.
I sat down and watched an entire season of her show and I didn’t laugh once. I just kept wondering if the Brian Posehn’s boyfriend was gay in real life.
The few times I watched, the show was rarely “ha-ha” funny. It was more, “What the fuck is wrong with you?” funny.
Occasionally, I still look to the heavens and thank God for the fact that Jeff Dunham got canceled. We should get a post around here every month to remind us just how awesome that is.
Man, I really thought their “bump Demetri Martin’s show until 3:00 am and put in Sarah Silverman’s without updating the content on anyone’s DVR so they accidentally record it” idea was brilliant. It worked too. I watched 4 episodes of the show before realizing it wasn’t what I recorded.
Tough to build a career on “I can’t believe a woman said that!”
She is a fucking fearless comic who sometimes leaves me opened mouthed at the subjects she tackles. Not because a woman said it, which is a trite appraisal of her comedy, but because at least someone had the balls to say it.
She’s be a smash in this country. We’ve already got David Cross, you can send Sarah over too.
I actually really like her stand up and what have you, and the TV show wasn’t terrible, but as soon as she starts getting into poop and fart comedy, she just completely loses me.