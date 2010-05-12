Sarah Silverman Got Canceled

In a move that comes as no surprise, Comedy Central has canceled “The Sarah Silverman Program” after three seasons. The details:

The show earned Silverman a lead actress Emmy nomination last year. But it also was on the brink of cancellation in 2009 when she and fellow executive producers Dan Sterling and Rob Schrab threatened to quit after the cable network asked them to slash the series’ budget by more than 20%. A last-minute deal with sister network Logo was reached to co-finance the series, so a 10-episode third season was ordered. But midway through Season 3, which wrapped last month, the network bumped the series from 10:30 PM to midnight, hinting at its intention not to continue with Sarah.

I think I’m one of the few people on the planet who isn’t polarized by Silverman. I thoroughly enjoyed Jesus Is Magic, but I don’t always like her comedy. I don’t think she’s hot, but she’s not unattractive, either. And that’s how I felt about “The Sarah Silverman Program,” too. I didn’t dislike watching it, but I certainly never felt compelled to watch it.

And that’s not a knock on Silverman: plenty of other comics have had shows with shorter runs — Louis CK and Jeff Dunham, for example. I mean, how could Comedy Central not stick with “The Jeff Dunham Show”? Don’t you get it? That stupid Muslim terrorist was a skeleton! Ha ha, it’s funny because I hate foreigners.