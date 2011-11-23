Sarah Silverman Has An NBC Pilot

Yesterday, NBC picked up a pilot order for a new project starring indie-comedy darling Sarah Silverman, potentially adding it to a lineup that also includes shows by Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) and Chelsea Handler (“Are You There, Chelsea?”). NBC: Your one stop shop for attractive female comedians joking about their ladyparts! Deadline has some of the details of the new Silverman project:

The half-hour, from 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV, is a pet project of Imagine principal Ron Howard. Loosely based on Silverman’s life, the untitled single-camera comedy stars the comedian as a woman readjusting to the single life after a decade-long live-in relationship. Silverman wrote the script with Dan Sterling and Jon Schroeder, who were writer-producers on her self-titled Comedy Central series.

You know how in your group of friends there’s always that one person who everyone else loves, but they kind of rub you the wrong way? Like, they’re nice, and you get along with them, but not nearly as much as the rest of the group? That’s the way I am with Sarah Silverman. As I’ve said before, I’m a pretty big indie/alternative comedy dork (my iTunes is pretty much stuffed with weird, offbeat podcasts). Sarah Silverman is almost universally beloved in that crowd, but she just doesn’t do it for me all the time. I honestly can’t even figure out why. I mean, I’ll definitely give this new show a shot, but I’m not exactly clearing out my DVR in anticipation.

Although, some are speculating that NBC’s decision to pick up this show is bad news for “Whitney.” If that is the case, then please disregard everything I said in the previous paragraph. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.