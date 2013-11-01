‘Saturday Night Live’ Lines Up Two More Guests Hosts For November

NBC has announced that Lady Gaga will take on hosting duties and be the musical guest for the November 16th episode of Saturday Night Live. It will be her first hosting gig, though her third appearance as a musical guest. Josh Hutcherson, the kid from the Hunger Games movies will host the following week, November 23rd, the day after Hunger Games: Catching Fire opens. HAIM (no relation to Corey) will serve as musical guest.

Newly pregnant Kerry Washington will host this week. See her hilarious promos with Taran Killam, or the new promo reel with musical guest Eminem, below, where Eminem does his best impersonation of himself in an ESPN College Gameday interview.