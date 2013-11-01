‘Saturday Night Live’ Lines Up Two More Guests Hosts For November

NBC has announced that Lady Gaga will take on hosting duties and be the musical guest for the November 16th episode of Saturday Night Live. It will be her first hosting gig, though her third appearance as a musical guest. Josh Hutcherson, the kid from the Hunger Games movies will host the following week, November 23rd, the day after Hunger Games: Catching Fire opens. HAIM (no relation to Corey) will serve as musical guest.
Newly pregnant Kerry Washington will host this week. See her hilarious promos with Taran Killam, or the new promo reel with musical guest Eminem, below, where Eminem does his best impersonation of himself in an ESPN College Gameday interview.
a bit old fart to both of these
I’d have assumed Eminem would’ve stopped bleaching his hair by now. Dude’s 41.
Gaga will probably be fine because she’s a gigantic theater kid. I have a feeling Hutcherson will be terrible.
I put the over/under for a Django reference at about 15 minutes (so either cold open, opening monologue or first sketch).
So you’re saying SNL is in the business of spoofing contemporary works of their hosts? I’m shocked.
If I was Kerry Washington I would not trust Taran Killam.