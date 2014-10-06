‘Saturday Night Live’ Might Have Used A Stolen Sketch In This Week’s Episode

In addition to the prerecorded White People segment and the Adam-Levine-starring proposal sketch, one of the more notable moments from this week’s Saturday Night Live was a “Proud Mary” musical number. The gist of the sketch was that three women — played by Cecily Strong, Sasheer Zamata, and host Sarah Silverman — were performing on a riverboat cruise as a kind of Tina Turner trio called “The River Sisters,” and detailing the hard luck stories that brought them to that particular point in their lives during breaks in the song. You remember those sketches where four guys sit at a bar and tell weird/disturbing stories in between singing verses of classic songs? It was a little like that, but with more sequins.
Hey, speaking of things that sketch was a little like…
This is a video of a sketch featuring Groundlings castmembers Kimberly Condict and Vanessa Ragland that the two have performed as part of the group’s Sunday company. As the AV Club notes, it seems … awfully similar, no? Like, more than a coincidence similar? Condict and Ragland certainly seem to think so.
And so does a Groundlings instructor named Ian Gary, who took to Facebook to accuse SNL of a long practice of “f*cked up” sketch thievery:
Alright. So this is weird. And a delicate subject… I, like many of my friends, do sketch comedy. I have a lot of influences, especially SNL to thank for that. Over the years, I, and many of my friends have performed in front of Lorne Michaels and his staff. And this is not an attack on SNL or anyone that has ever been a part, will be a part, or was a part of it… I have very dear friends who have written and performed or still do, on that show. The respect that I have for those people, for the countless others I don’t know and the television INSTITUTION that is SNL is off the charts…And I’m sure that goes without saying for most everyone reading this.
But, over the years I have seen MANY, MANY sketches flat out stolen from my friends by Saturday Night Live. Nearly verbatim. Word for word… And everyone in our community goes “Oh man. That sucks.” and nobody says anything because I guess SNL is still some dream for some people or they don’t want to get involved, or a million other reasonable things that stop people from standing up for each other when things are blatantly wrong.
Well, enough of that. This is f*cked up. This is stupid. And we have the means to make people aware of blatant rip offs of other peoples material. It doesn’t need to be a witch hunt. It doesn’t need to be pointing fingers, assigning blame, or taking sides. But a simple case of what’s right and wrong.
No word yet from SNL about the accusations, although one would have to assume they’ll have their longtime spokeswoman craft a statement shortly.
That’s fairly damning.
So this has to fall on the head writer, yes? Goodbye Colin Jost. Please.
Damn…i liked the sketch but more for Keenan Thompson.
Pretty sure this wasn’t in the Hulu stream I watched last night
Music rights.
This is weird but that sketch wasn’t in the Hulu Plus version of that episode. I always assumed SNL was just like any other show in that the full episode is available to stream on there, but this skit was not a part of the 1:05 runtime? Is this standard practice or was this done because of the potential theft?
Many times sketches that include “copyrighted music” don’t make the hulu or other streamed versions of the show.
Who was the writer of the SNL sketch? SNL has had a lot of Groundlings in the cast, and writing staff over the years. Either way…it is clearly a theft.
Might have? Totally did you mean.
Didn’t Arron Sorkin predict this EXACT storyline in a Studio 60 episode 5+ years ago?
Yeah, but I’m pretty sure he stole that idea from “30 Rock”…
I mean, if you’re going to steal a skit, make sure it’s at least going to be funny, because that SNL performance was terrible.
News Flash: Unfunny Hack writers rip off unfunny sketch!
Does SNL blatantly and knowingly steal other people’s work? I think that’s a tough statement to get behind. I don’t think Lorne michaels and Colin Jost are sitting in a room somewhere right now watching YouTube clips scheming over who to rip off next. There are so many people in that writer’s room trying to get airtime though that it’s impossible not to imagine some of them try to get away with this stuff. Or even that they subconsciously “steal” bits without realizing they may have seen them somewhere else. I think it may have been Louis CK who was saying in an interview that you’re in the clubs so often that stuff just gets lodged in your brain and you forget it was someone else who did it first (that may have been the plot to the Dane Cook episode).
Anyway, I haven’t watched the other clip so I’ll take your guys’ word for it that its very similar but at the same time it’s a Tina Turner proud Mary spoof. I’m sure they’re not the first to have done something like this
This is a really great, educated comment, that was arrived at by reviewing all the evidence presented and then drawing good conclusions from that,
Oh wait, no. It’s the opposite of that.
@Doctor Professor – actually no, it’s just a well reasoned and rational response.
@dissident – It would be, aside from where @Prax acknowledges intentionally not looking at any of the evidence whatsoever to reasonably and rationally know what he’s talking about.
This makes sense. @dr professor… You’re an ass.
Not gonna disagree with you on the second part of your comment one single bit.
Thanks to the Groundlings sketch, I now have the image of the “meat in an Alfred Molina-Dan Hedaya sandwich” burned into my brain.
I was going to take the side of SNL here, by saying that the song and the look is a common Tina Turner goto… but then towards the middle of the Condict/Ragland video they reference being on a riverboat. You’re better than that, SNL!
Am I the only one who thought the previous week’s football sketch was too similar to keene & peele’s football intro sketch? [www.hulu.com] [youtu.be]
i thought the same. although snl did a football sketch years ago with taylor lautner as host so it’s not a purely k&p idea.
sorry, a football INTRO sketch
to me the groundlings version looked like they stole a few dance moves from molly shannon when she used to do the high kicks in the step off ongoing skit as debbie reynolds
“But, over the years I have seen MANY, MANY sketches flat out stolen from my friends by Saturday Night Live. Nearly verbatim. Word for word…Well, enough of that. This is f*cked. This is stupid.”
Translation: I haven’t said anything when it happens to other people, but when it happens to me and affects my income, it’s a travesty!
Firstly, Sasheer Zamata is very attractive.
I’m sure any number of SNL cast members rehash their old Groundlings or Second City characters when they’re on the big show, but if this sketch was just directly ripped off from someone else’s work, that’s pretty low.
If SNL is going to steal sketches, they might want to try doing it from someone who is actually funny next time. Every video on this page was cringe-inducingly bad.