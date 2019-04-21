Most Of The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast Got Together For A Mini-Reunion

From Roseanne (now The Conners) to Will & Grace, reunions and revivals of classic television shows are more popular than ever. This is especially true of series that, unlike the Full House-derived Fuller House and other similar cases, have yet to be redone for the modern era — despite constant calls for it from fans. Such is the case for shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, whose cast members are regularly asked about a potential reunion. That, or even older series like Saved by the Bell.

Many of Saved by the Bell‘s alums, like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, have publicly discussed the prospect of getting the gang back together for a television revival. While this hasn’t happened yet, fans were sent into a frenzy on Saturday night when Mario Lopez made several Instagram posts of a mini-reunion dinner featuring himself, Gosselaar, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and more. “We ate an obscene amount of food,” he joked in a video.

Of course, this was just a friendly get-together of these Saved by the Bell cast members (minus Dustin Diamond) and their significant others. Then again, as Gosselaar told Metro US back in January, he’s “completely open to doing something with it again, so long as it’s done correctly.” Judging by the friendliness among those pictured in Lopez’s posts, this is bound to carry the hopes and dreams of hardcore fans for a little while longer.

