A New ‘The Walking Dead’ Clip Fills In A Nagging Gap In The Timeline

The first half of season eight of The Walking Dead began with Rick and Co. leading a horde of zombies to the Sanctuary. It was a crucial element of their strategy to defeat Negan: With hundreds of zombie’s surrounding Negan’s compound, they weren’t able to get out and supplies were not able to get in. Negan and the Saviors, in fact, were pinned inside the Sanctuary through the first seven episodes until Eugene devised a plan to clear the area of zombies and the Saviors could escape.
The plan was successful, too. Negan and his men escaped and commenced their destruction of Alexandria in the midseason finale. Negan gave Eugene big ups for his plan — which involved Eugene making bullets for the Saviors — but we never got to see exactly how The Saviors managed to clear the zombies. There’s a gap between the moment that Eugene comes up with a plan and the moment in which Rick and Jadis return to the Sanctuary to find that the Saviors had escaped. Meanwhile, Morgan — who was acting as a sharp-shooter for Rick — had also disappeared from his post, though we were left wondering what had happened to him, as well.
In this clip from the upcoming midseason finale (originally posted by IGN), The Walking Dead jumps slightly back in the timeline and fills in that gap.
You keep saying finale when you mean premier, small detail, but in writing, details matter. Edit. Edit. Edit .
You can’t call them out on this when it’s premiere, not “premier.” Plus, your user name has too many “t’s”. Get it together.
Why did they not have the mid-season finale at the end of the mid-season back in December?
Makes no sense to have a mid-season finale TEN WEEKS after the previous episode and then have a the second-half premiere the following week.
*This is a question for Uproxx and it’s usage of the word, not a question for TWD itself.
Eugene didn’t “make bullets” for the Saviors. How could he? There was no ammo press inside the Sanctuary, and the ammo press that Eugene DID know about was not accessible to him until he could get outside the wall of Zombies. What the Saviors did was likely expend all the ammo they had on hand to clear the zombies, on the promise that Eugene can eventually make more ammo for them once they get outside the Sanctuary.
It pains me that you think Eugene’s plan was just to make more ammo for the saviours. Morgan said what they were doing in the video how could you just completely miss it? It’s only a 2 minute video your attention span can’t possibly be that limited.
Eugene’s plan was to kill the walkers that were lined up vertically to the Sanctuary’s entrance so that their fallen bodies would make a path and clear an opening for the saviours to escape. He most likely got the idea when Daryl drove the truck into the Sanctuary and all the walkers started piling in but kept dying at the bottom of the stairs and barricading the rest at the bottom. You guys really gotta pay more attention.
Is there really any point in trying to make sense out of any of these plots anymore? They almost all start with accepting the premise that everyone simply goes along with all of Rick’s ridiculous, overly complicated plans without ever asking obvious questions.