Here’s The Mashup Of ‘South Park’ And ‘The Book Of Mormon’ You’ve All Been Waiting For

The Book of Mormon, Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s masterpiece of a musical, debuted on Broadway in 2011, back when the world wasn’t sick of Josh Gad yet. So it’s hard to believe that it took three long years for someone to mashup the show’s opening number, “Hello,” with South Park animation. The attention to detail is impressive, and I hope Simon Chong makes a video for every song.
It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Starvin’ Marvin.
thats a great job right there…and a lot of the moves are pulled straight from the broadway show. impressive.
How can the world be sick of Josh Gad is he isn’t even that famous?
I must have played Stick of Truth too much. All the backgrounds he uses are ripped from the game.