Here's The Mashup Of 'South Park' And 'The Book Of Mormon' You've All Been Waiting For

06.17.14

The Book of Mormon, Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s masterpiece of a musical, debuted on Broadway in 2011, back when the world wasn’t sick of Josh Gad yet. So it’s hard to believe that it took three long years for someone to mashup the show’s opening number, “Hello,” with South Park animation. The attention to detail is impressive, and I hope Simon Chong makes a video for every song.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Starvin’ Marvin.

