'Scandal' Discussion: Everyone Is Doing Great. Thanks For Asking.

Last week on Scandal: Sally went crazy. Olivia drank a gallon of wine. Someone got shot.
I don’t want to sit here and scream “I TOLD YOU SO” because (a) that’s simply unbecoming, and (b) I had just south of a 50% chance of being right — leaving open the small chance that Jake’s bullet was meant for a secret double-crossing assassin who was standing in the shadows directly behind James and David, which you always have to account for, because, again, Scandal — and doing a victory dance for calling a coin flip is just a ridiculous way to behave, but yeah, rest in peace, James Novak. You were a sweet, beautiful, easily manipulated little fawn who was more interesting in 10 minutes of flashbacks last night than you were in the previous 2+ seasons combined, and you will be missed.
And speaking of those flashbacks, it was … kind of nice to see people smiling, right? It’s a shame that it took the slow, gurgling death of the show’s one moral beam of light to make it happen, but even Fitz came off positive for once, all smiling and dancing and talking about love. Although I suppose it’s easier to be cheery before a Supreme Court justice plots to murder you because she and your closest personal advisers stole the Presidential election for you and she started feeling guilty about the whole thing. I don’t know. Hasn’t happened to me yet, so I guess I shouldn’t judge. Either way, between that, Cyrus’s glorious disaster of a neckbeard, and our introduction to the pick-up line, “Even though you’re a Republican, you have a very hot mouth,” I am squarely in the #TeamFlashback camp.
Meanwhile, in the present, everything is a disaster.
- Jake is turning into Eli Pope, right down to the CA-dence and dra-MAT-ic EM-PHA-SIS on se-LEC-Ted syll-a-bles during his IN-TENSE mon-o-logues.
- Cyrus was so overcome with sadness about James’s death that he broke down during a White House press conference and emitted little grief wails that were simultaneously the funniest and most heartbreaking things I’ve ever heard.
- Olivia’s mom is still putting bullets in everyone.
- Olivia’s dad responded to Olivia’s plea for fatherly advice by comparing himself to a deity and telling her exactly how many people he’s murdered.
- Harrison is scared because his lover/arch-nemesis is scared.
- Abby is scared because David is scared.
- David is scared because he almost got murdered, and might still get murdered, which is a pretty reasonable reason to be scared, especially considering the guy threatening him is the head of a secret spy organization and has no qualms about burying bodies in broad daylight.
- Huck and Quinn are … no, not yet. I still need a minute.
- Everyone is dumping all of this on Olivia, and she’s having feelings about it.
Other than that, everyone is doing great.
*****
The other big part of last night’s episode was guns, and as much as I’d like to pop-off for the better part of 500 words about how hilarious it was that a Republican president came out in favor of gun control during a reelection campaign and was almost universally applauded, I’m going to put that on the back burner now because, holy moly, Mellie. I’m as much of an East Coast, freedom-hatin’ liberal as you’ll ever see when it comes to guns, but something about her firing off shotguns at the range and ranting about automatic weapons between big glugs of minibar vodka just hit me square in the heart. My 180 on Mellie — who I once compared to Cruella de Vil — was so swift and ferocious that it’s a miracle I didn’t end up in traction.
Also, I’m sure Andrew will turn out to be, like, a triple-double Russian spy who is using her to get into the White House so he can sell launch codes to Olivia’s mom or something, but in the short term, I am ecstatic she is hooking up with him now. It says a lot about the state of affairs on this show that I am openly rooting for an affair that would tear the White House — and possibly the nation — apart at the seams, but here we are, I guess. Fitz drove her and me to this. I regret nothing.
*****
Here are my full and complete thoughts about the thing where Huck cornered Quinn and they made out like two tipsy high school sophomores after she hocked a big stringy glob of spit all over his face:
No.
Next week on Scandal: The Presidential kids are coming to town while their mother and father are each carrying on torrid affairs with high-ranking members of the reelection campaign. That should go well!
I just laugh at this show now.
1. Cyrus’s crying, as you mentioned.
2. Olivia’s upset, so whom does she go to for comfort? Her father whom she hates, who hates her, and who tortured her friend and her boyfriend.
3. WHO! WHO GAVE THE ORDER! WHO! WHO! I love when Olivia shouts a question over and over without giving the person a chance to answer.
4. “Any other questions [no questions have been asked] will be referred to the justice department. Any questions?”
@intrepid spaniel Stigg ….a comedy show for sure. The skit on SNL a few weeks back was truly a microcosm for this entire show
I thought the breakdown Cyrus had at the press conference was going to be revealed as a stunt orchestrated to get more votes from the public.
Huck was great on episode 3 of Scandalo last night on Kimmel.
So just out of curiosity, on average how much coke do the writers of Scandal go through per script? I kind of feel like its at least enough to put a few children of South American drug lords’ through college.
This show is amazing…
It’s like B6-13 is a super secret organization so super and secret only 4 people work for it and all you need to do to join is walk in the front door. You would think China would dig this show more than House of Cards. Here everyone is a killer adulterous person in power.
I am surprised you didn’t include Kimmel’s “Escandalo”, which is equally bonkers, but makes more literal sense.
I walked in on my girlfriend watching this. I almost threw my tv out the gaht-damn window.
Just like to point out that THANK GOD you noticed the grief wails because I still haven’t stopped laughing at them.
Still digesting this.
So true danger…there are so many reasonable reason for us reason that all of this is completely unreasonable !!
Also so true is the fact that Novak was more interesting in 10 min. of flashbacks than he was in 2 seasons
When is the last time they had a client?