CBC/POP TV

Schitt’s Creek, the beloved little sitcom that could, will be ending after its sixth and final season. Series creators Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy announced the news with a statement to fans on Twitter Thursday morning, revealing that they had made the decision to end the show on their own terms.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the beginning,” the Levys wrote. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”