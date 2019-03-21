‘Schitt’s Creek’ Has Been Both Renewed And Canceled, And Fans Are Feeling Conflicted

03.21.19 1 min ago

CBC/POP TV

Schitt’s Creek, the beloved little sitcom that could, will be ending after its sixth and final season. Series creators Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy announced the news with a statement to fans on Twitter Thursday morning, revealing that they had made the decision to end the show on their own terms.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the beginning,” the Levys wrote. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

Around The Web

TAGSdaniel levyEUGENE LEVYschitt's creek

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP