Schwarzenegger Loves These Dogs

05.19.11

I heard that Arnold Schwarzenegger liked husky maids. It took me a while to realize that this was Photoshopped. I don’t care, it’s still awesome. Side note: I am 100% certain that the people kneeling behind the dog are Asian. [via cooldogs]

Important: Rashida Jones and Zooey Deschanel make out in Our Idiot Brother. Why should you be reading Cajun Boy’s work on the Uproxx homepage? Because he loves Rashida Jones. [Uproxx]

In! The! FAAAAAACE!!! Watch this immediately. It’s the kick of the millennium. Like something out of a video game. [With Leather]

The Best of Rogue Cosplay. Yikes, I’d hate to see the worst. [Gamma Squad]

Pictures of NFL cheerleaders barely clothed. It’s galleries like these that make me miss writing the ol’ sports blog. [With Leather]

Righteous or Rapey: A Treasury of Rape Vans. Last week I asked Vince if ALL vans were rape vans. If this gallery is any indication, the answer to that question is “Not really… but kinda.” [FilmDrunk]

MANDATORY ‘ARCHER’ REFERENCE:

Catherine Who? Supposedly, British comic Catherine Tate is the frontrunner to be the new boss on “The Office.” I don’t believe it, but then I don’t exactly have sources that can prove otherwise. [ScreenJunkies]

Seven Things Designers Can Learn from Stand-Up Comics. This is kind of a weird thing for me to link to, but it examines HBO’s “Talking Funny” — which I loved — from an interesting creative standpoint. [Design Observer]

Close, but no cigar. Deena Cortese of “Jersey Shore” almost fell off a bridge in Italy. [Daily Mail]

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow rap ‘Straight Outta Compton’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ In fairness, she can do it better than I can. But I’d rather be unfair and point out that she at one point says to her British host, “This is America, where everyone has a pool.” [Vulture]

