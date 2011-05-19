Schwarzenegger Loves These Dogs

I heard that Arnold Schwarzenegger liked husky maids. It took me a while to realize that this was Photoshopped. I don’t care, it’s still awesome. Side note: I am 100% certain that the people kneeling behind the dog are Asian. [via cooldogs]
Important: Rashida Jones and Zooey Deschanel make out in Our Idiot Brother. Why should you be reading Cajun Boy’s work on the Uproxx homepage? Because he loves Rashida Jones. [Uproxx]
In! The! FAAAAAACE!!! Watch this immediately. It’s the kick of the millennium. Like something out of a video game. [With Leather]
The Best of Rogue Cosplay. Yikes, I’d hate to see the worst. [Gamma Squad]
Pictures of NFL cheerleaders barely clothed. It’s galleries like these that make me miss writing the ol’ sports blog. [With Leather]
Righteous or Rapey: A Treasury of Rape Vans. Last week I asked Vince if ALL vans were rape vans. If this gallery is any indication, the answer to that question is “Not really… but kinda.” [FilmDrunk]
MANDATORY ‘ARCHER’ REFERENCE:
Catherine Who? Supposedly, British comic Catherine Tate is the frontrunner to be the new boss on “The Office.” I don’t believe it, but then I don’t exactly have sources that can prove otherwise. [ScreenJunkies]
Seven Things Designers Can Learn from Stand-Up Comics. This is kind of a weird thing for me to link to, but it examines HBO’s “Talking Funny” — which I loved — from an interesting creative standpoint. [Design Observer]
Close, but no cigar. Deena Cortese of “Jersey Shore” almost fell off a bridge in Italy. [Daily Mail]
Watch Gwyneth Paltrow rap ‘Straight Outta Compton’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ In fairness, she can do it better than I can. But I’d rather be unfair and point out that she at one point says to her British host, “This is America, where everyone has a pool.” [Vulture]
Those chain steering wheels are actually really uncomfortable to use. In case you cared.
Thanks for the heads up, Smello
Thanks for the link to the Design article. That was really interesting. I loved “Talking Funny” and to see it viewed through another creative field was great. After spending all day dealing with highly paid Retards who are my bosses at a large insurance company this was a welcomed injection of intelligence and wit.