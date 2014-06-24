Science Says That ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Has Turned Us Into Soulless, Blackhearted Cynics

A new study set to be published in the Psychology of Popular Media Culture (via NYMag) suggests that failed romantic plotlines in sitcoms like How I Met Mother and Big Bang Theory subconsiously affect our ability to love. We internalize these flawed romances and, as a result, stop believing in true love, unless the object of our desires makes cupcakes because TED SHOULD’VE MARRIED CUPCAKE GIRL ALL ALONG.
The study, at least what was provided to NYMag, does not delve into how finding our true love only to lose her to death a few years later affects our perceptions of love, although apparently, it makes us all 44 percent more attracted to Cobie Smulders.
On the other end of the spectrum, those who watch rom-coms and romance-based reality shows like The Bachelor report a much higher belief in true love. “For romantic reality TV fans especially, the more they watched, the more strongly they believed in romance,” the study says.
This makes sense, although is it The Bachelor that bolsters romantic idealism, or are dippy romantic idealists more likely to watch The Bachelor and Katherine Heigl movies? Because I seriously doubt that cynics would suddenly be transformed into romantic idealists by a few episodes of The Bachelor (in fact, a few episodes of The Bachelor may turn some of us into serial killers). Methinks the study has it backwards: Romantic idealists seek out those shows which support their beliefs, while cynics watch How I Met Your Mother and complain because Barney and Robin’s divorce was dumb.
I also call bullsh*t on the study because Lily and Marshall’s marriage was basically the most romantic relationship on television.
Source: NYMag
If a laugh tracked sitcom has had that much of an effect on you, you’re better off never finding a breeding partner anyway.
Burn. Also your avatar still terrifies me.
Nothing to fear, Little Priest.
If anything, what I’ve found is that these shows make people more interested in finding their “perfect” romance and get more selective. Which is one way of never finding it.
Hence, dating websites.
I am more depressed about the fact that I am a thousand times more awesome than Ted, yet I will never date the same quality tail he did because a man who dates Cobie Smulders, Christine Milioti, Katie Holmes, Jennifer. Morrison, Morena Baccarin, and Winnie from the Wonder Years is obviously fictional and in real life such achievements can never be attained by a guy like me who is not John Mayer.
And Katy Perry.
Which just furthers the comparison to Mayer.
How long have you been watching TV, two months? Television has always and will always be a vehicle for attaching beautiful women to schlubby comedians. Though in the case of Josh Radner I use the term “comedian” quite liberally.
But never has the schlubby to hotness ratio been quite so steep. At least King of Queens only had one hot chick and Drew Carey ended up dating the so-so best friend, like in real life.
Seinfeld? Jerry pulled some seriously hot tail and was dating someone different like every episode.
Everyone hates on John Mayer, but the guy is at least self aware
[www.funnyordie.com]
Plus he’s a great guitarist. Suck it
And George had a constant stream of attractive girlfriends on Seinfeld as well. Bland single guys on tv dating lots and lots of women who are far out of their league has been the norm on sitcoms as long as I can remember.
But again, Ted Mosby’s inherent white boy lameness and blandness just makes it so much worse. At least Seinfield and George were funny, Ted is just the unfunny straight man for most of season four thru the finale.
@America I wasn’t hating on Mayer, he’s one of my favorite modern artists. I wish he’d use his ridiculous blues guitar talent more, but I can fully understand why he’s had no reason to play the blues for a long time.
I miss Ted Mosby :(
I miss the cancer that destroyed 90% of my lower digestive tract.
+1 tubesteak
I was a soulless blackhearted cynic before it was cool.
Ted Mosby is possibly the greatest monster of his, or any other, generation.
Showing tits and wangs? nope, save that for HBO. people’s heads exploding or shooting each other? horrifying, not a chance. showing people suffering crippling and horrendous emotional trauma? NOW THAT’S FINE FAMILY FUN. unrealistic relationship expectations? i’ll take as many shows of that as the time slot will allow. god a hate TV.
I think you need to talk to a professional about all those feelings you’re feeling.
@Dustin you basically point out what the report didn’t….that they found a correlation not a causation. Those of us who watch HIMYM have always been soulless cynics, and Bachelor viewers are the chicks Don Jon warned us about.
LOL
“True love”
I NEVER watch reruns of this show considering how suck-y the ending was. He explains for nine years how he quested to meet their mother ONLY as a prelude to permission to hook up with skank I mean AUNT robin? No wonder the how I met your daddy wasn’t picked up since it obviously was going to be the story of how anony mous hooker met and got knocked up by the Barns.