The possibility that Lauren Cohan — who plays Maggie Rhee on The Walking Dead — may not return for season 9 suddenly feels a lot more real.
Two weeks ago, it was reported that AMC’s contract negotiations with Lauren Cohan had hit a snag. The Walking Dead star — who has been with the show since the second season — asked for a raise that would put her on par with the male leads, Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. AMC wouldn’t match her demands but counteroffered with a modest raise, one that Cohan rejected. In fact, Cohan not only rejected the offer but made herself available for the upcoming pilot season and reportedly fetched several offers from multiple networks competing over her services. Talks with AMC stalled.
A week later, however, negotiations picked up again. She began speaking with AMC about extending her contract for season 9 and beyond.
Robert Kirkman would agree Maggie/Cohan is an essential part of TWD. Pay her.
“Scott Gimple Expresses Hope That a Deal With Maggie Happens Soon”
Let Chandler go to college. You think he’ll act again?
Let Lauren go. She will sparkle on a different show that isn’t so fucking boring. She’s wasted on this dour spectacle.
If I worked for seven years on a show I’d have some best friends it would feel impossible to leave. But nothing is impossible. When I squeeze my right hand I can make my wrist snap with a popping sound. That is the sound of an actress getting a better contract.
Oh man, I can’t believe you forgot the candytab link on this first comment. Vladimir is gonna be so angry with you.
You mean another fan favorite is going to die a horrible death for a ratings stunt? Shocking.
Scott is the downfall of this series. Such a shame for fans that have watched from day one!
Give Ms. Cohan the freaking money… You guys are seriously screwing up if you don’t… You’re losing Lenny James, you’re losing Chandler Riggs… Let’s not make this a trifecta of screwing the pooch! Pay the lady!!
PS: And I hope Carole gets a decent raise too… Don’t piss off “the First Lady of the Zombie Apocalypse”!