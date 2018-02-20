Getty Image

The possibility that Lauren Cohan — who plays Maggie Rhee on The Walking Dead — may not return for season 9 suddenly feels a lot more real.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that AMC’s contract negotiations with Lauren Cohan had hit a snag. The Walking Dead star — who has been with the show since the second season — asked for a raise that would put her on par with the male leads, Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. AMC wouldn’t match her demands but counteroffered with a modest raise, one that Cohan rejected. In fact, Cohan not only rejected the offer but made herself available for the upcoming pilot season and reportedly fetched several offers from multiple networks competing over her services. Talks with AMC stalled.

A week later, however, negotiations picked up again. She began speaking with AMC about extending her contract for season 9 and beyond.