UPROXX 20: Scott Michael Foster’s Saturdays Are For Tequila, Sundays Are For Pizza And Video Games

Matt Clayton

Scott Michael Foster is an actor probably best known for portraying John Paul “Cappie” Jones in the ABC Family series, Greek, and for recurring roles on Californication, and Halt and Catch Fire. Currently, he stars as Wick Briggs on ABC’s highly anticipated new series Blood and Oil.

Scott was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Depends on the night… Friday? Wine. Saturday? Tequila.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Probably Vice News.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza, Kobe beef and whiskey. Go big or go home.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Wikipedia. Constantly looking up stuff then forgetting it.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Chosen Ones” by Fire in the Hamptons.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”

It’s too easy to say Bieber, so I’ll say Joffrey Baratheon.

8. What’s the last thing you googled?

The piano chords to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Vampire Weekend.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Probably something “for dummies.”

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My parents supporting me wanting to be an actor.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park. Obviously.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Depends on the day. Saturday? Hike in the mountains. Sunday? Pizza and video games.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Braveheart.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

GO COWBOYS!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Bazaar in L.A.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Oh god… Jurassic World?

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Jane Seymour. That’s how old I am.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Probably something safe like steak and vegetables. Why? Because I don’t want to disappoint Nic.

PREVIOUSLY: Ryan Devlin