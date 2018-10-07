‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson Has Died At 76

Getty Image

Scott Wilson, a Golden Globe-nominated actor best known for the 1967 film In Cold Blood and his three-season run on The Walking Dead as Hershel Greene, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 76 years old and had been battling cancer.

Wilson was one of those character actors you knew you could rely on. Every time he swung by, in a film or on TV, you know he knew what he was doing. In Cold Blood was his breakthrough. He played Dick Hickock, one of two murderers, alongside Robert Blake’s Perry Smith. Blake was the film’s main focus, but Wilson had the trickier role: He was the less psychologically conflicted of the two, and therefore a creepier study in the banality of evil.

Wilson’s career never took off like Blake’s did, but he proved himself adept in’70s films like Robert Aldrich’s The Grissom Gang, Richard Fleischer’s cop saga The New Centurions, the Robert Redford-Mia Farrow version of The Great Gatsby, and 1976’s The Passover Plot, a bizarre conspiracy theory picture which posited that Jesus Christ (future softcore maven Zalman King) faked his death.