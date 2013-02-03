Screech From ‘Saved By The Bell’ Is Pulling For The San Francisco 49ers

Poor Dustin Diamond. The 36-year old former child actor could cure AIDS, and we’d probably all still say, “That’s great, Screech.” Alas, such is the burden of playing one of television’s most iconic nerds, as his run as Samuel “Screech” Powers on Saved by the Bell has essentially ruined any chance that he has had or ever will have of being a TV star again. Or maybe it was that awful sex tape he made. It’s probably a little of both.

Regardless, the Internet has a time-honored tradition of pretending that Saved by the Bell was a great show, because it’s always fun to remember and glorify the 90s. And just when we thought (and mostly hoped) that the Bayside High well was tapped, NBC’s Saturday morning hit stormed back into our lives a few months ago when it was revealed that San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh made an appearance on Saved by the Bell: The New Class back in 1996.

Now, because someone was willing to talk to him, Diamond has some advice for Harbaugh in defeating his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47 today at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.

“My advice to Jim Harbaugh is buddy, you got to remember your words when you played my cousin in ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class.’ You got to remember that being a hero isn’t about being a hot shot, that brings trouble,” Diamond told Yahoo! Sports. “Being a hero is – well – forget about your everything else and it is all about your team. If you can help your team and see them focusing right – that’s when you’ll see the true heroics and see the win within your grasp. “Oh, and I can’t emphasize it enough: You got to work out skinny.” (Via Yahoo! Sports)

That’s the worst advice ever. Help your team and see them focus right? Jim is playing against a defense that features a man who is allegedly part elk. It’s going to take a lot more than helping your team to focus. For instance, my advice to either Harbaugh brother would be “Score more points than your brother.” Boom, champions.

