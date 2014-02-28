Season Two Of The History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Starts With A Fizzle, But Unprecedented TV Is In Our Future

History Channel’s surprisingly great first season of Vikings created in season two higher expectations than what we’d expected this time last year: A poor man’s Game of Thrones minus the dragons, plus a loose familiarity with actual history (there’s some uncertainty about whether Ragnar Lothbrok even existed at all). But it turned out to be better than that: While we anticipated great fight sequences (we are dealing with Vikings, after all), the drama turned out to be the biggest draw last year.
The second season kicks off with the brand of action we expect — an epic, prolonged Viking fight sequence led by brothers on opposing sides. After defecting to the side of Jarl Borg, Rollo led the battle against Ragnar and his men. Before it was said and done, Floki had been badly injured and Rollo had speared One Eye to death (and held him up by the spear for a good 20 seconds), but Rollo could not take up arms against his brother.
The entire conflict, however, fizzled out when Ragnar and King Horik proposed to Jarl Borg that they put down their weapons and join forces and move west together. Rollo, meanwhile, was taken into custody and his fate was left to the Gods, which apparently decided to spare Rollo, essentially extinguishing yet another major season one conflict. In fact, the entire brother vs. brother, Horik vs. Borg war was a huge letdown, save for a great opening fight sequence.
Instead, The Vikings quickly shifted gears away from the more interesting political conflicts and toward the Ragnar’s family drama. His marriage had already been falling apart after Bjorn (who has been newly cast by an older kid) informed Lagertha that his father had been cheating on her. Ragnar owned up to it, but said it’d never happen again.
Enter Princess Aslaug, the mistress with one of the least sexy princess names I’ve ever heard. Aslaug, pregnant with Ragnar’s child, came to claim herself a husband, and Ragnar basically botched the entire situation, attempting to persuade Lagertha into a polygamous relationship. No dice. Lagertha isn’t into humiliating threesomes with his husband’s pregnant mistress, thank you very much.
So, Lagertha skipped town, and after hesitating initially, Bjorn ultimately joined her, leaving Ragnar devastated. But not that devastated: He’s still got Aslaug to keep his bed warm. It’s not the last we’ve seen of Lagertha, obviously, or even Rollo — who also left in shame — but for the time being, Ragnar is without the support of his first family. Truthfully, though: The family dynamic is only of interest to me insofar as it encourages Lagertha to seek revenge, hopefully on Aslaug, and hopefully, it will entail taking out a huge number of enemies.
Meanwhile, the good stuff — Horik, Borg, and the Western expansion — was put on hold while Ragnar gets his house in order, and while Floki continues to recuperate. The good news is, it shouldn’t stay quiet for long. Creator and executive producer Michael Hirst has promised a major character death in the seventh episode, perhaps even overhyping it. From THR:
When people watch the end of episode seven, which is the death of a major character, I think more than anything else they will see a piece of television that they have never ever witnessed in their lives. This piece of television is so powerful and so extraordinary that I don’t think anyone would have seen that on television before. You may have trouble watching it. You may not be able to personally watch the screen.
That, folks, is setting a high bar. Also, if it’s Lagertha, we riot.
I thought Ragnar had a hall pass to bang whoever he wanted?
Didn’t both he and his wife try to temp that preist into a threesome last season. His wife seems like a hypocrite and a straight up drag if you ask me. Hopefully he beheads her in episode 7 accordingly.
he had a hall pass to bang anyone as long as she was there WITH him. He went off on his OWN accord and knocked someone up. Of course she was angry.
Or maybe she just wanted so see him take it in the ass?
“Rollo, meanwhile, was taken into custody and his fate was left to the Gods, which apparently decided to spare Rollo, essentially extinguishing yet another major season one conflict.”
Wrong. You missed out on a pretty important part, here. Ragnar bribed the guy with the gold coin he showed his son. The gods had nothing to do with it. It was pretty obvious.
Honestly. It started off with a fizzle to you, because you somehow missed the two biggest plot points of the episode.
Bjorn is the same actor just enpubed now.
Yep. Rowles wrong again.
He might have jumped the gun on the recast, but they did cast a 21 year old who should appear soon enough after a time jump.
We can’t have a time jump, Bjorn is my favourite! After Lagertha anyways.
Very clearly, as the most cursory search would confirm.
@wuggle, really? Bjorn is your favorite. He always seems so whinny to me. I want to slap him and tell him to listen to his father almost any time he’s on screen.
Also, Rollo didn’t leave. He was going to, but Siggie persuaded him to stay. Three times wrong, Rowles. Time to pass the torch on to someone who pays attention.
man I love this show.. every battle scene I feel like im there whit them whit blood on my face and weapons in my hands ..
I don’t quite understand why the opening battle’s resolution was a “huge letdown”? One main character was badly injured and a fairly important character (One-Eye) was killed, that’s not inconsequential. And the battle stopped when Rollo ceded to his brother, then the Jarl’s got together with Ragnar proposing a truce-able solution, fitting into Ragnar’s sneaky-clever personality traits- did you want them to just go back to fighting? That would just seem odd to me, like “Time Out!…ok, Battle On!”
Also, Aslaug can Get It
We haven’t seen Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn yet. It was still the same child actor (Nathan O Toole) in last night’s episode as from s1
It does look like (from the preview of the season at the end of the episode) that he has indeed been recast, but there must seemingly be a larger time jump occurring this season than we have yet to see in this show. But he was the same actor from Season 1 in this episode.
Ragnars death?… Or maybe someone big gets a Blood Eagle?
The “Game of Thrones without the dragons” comparison is getting tiresome.
I feel like the biggest fail here is the omission of talk about baby goats, Can we all just take a moment to talk about baby goats?
I’ve seen that porn…I mean, PBS program.
So many baby goats. Nervous about the fact that you are seated between your pregnant heidi klum mistress and your very, very angry shield maiden wife? Grab a baby goat!
Vikings are known for raping and pillaging… Probably best to be a single Viking.
For me the only part of the episode I didn’t like was the absurd opening fight sequence. Last year I really felt the battles, this one had Rollo 15 feet in the air and a bunch of guys just whacking at each other while a few fought on one side of the line. It just seemed absurd. The one on one fighting was still extremely good especially for a TV show. The rest of the episode was awesome. This show has the most ridiculous pacing of any other show. In 1 episode we had a battle, resolution, plan for more battle, trial, divorce and thankfully a Floki healing. I am so happy Vikings is back.
Really? Comparing Game of Thrones (high fantasy fiction) to Vikings (Historical Fiction)
Not the same literary genera. Apples to oranges.
In Historical Fiction, actual (or assumed to be actual) historical characters are used alongside fictional characters in a historical setting, telling a true story in an embellished (technically inaccurate) way for the purpose of entertainment.
This series does that very well.
If Floki dies, I’ll be pissed. If Lagertha dies, I’ll be livid. If Ragnar dies, I’ll only have one last season of SoA to sate my blond-hair/blue-eyed eye candy fix.
It pissed me off that Ragnar betrayed and lied to his loyal, beautiful, and strong warrior wife Lagertha especially after knowing his only daughter died. He didn’t really seem to be that bothered that she was leaving as well as his first born son. I am glad she left though and i’m glad little Bjorn went with her. Although I read that she will be coming back I hope she comes back to kick ass and to take on as many man slaves as she can and become a true Warrior that rises up against Ragnar. They should have a spin-off where Lagertha becomes an amazon warrior queen and puts together a gang of women that make all the men slaves. That I would definitely watch!
Not going to lie- I was really upset about the whole thing. He basically forced her to leave. He couldve taken care of his son without disrespecting Lagertha. Looks like she will get hers though.
This show actually reminds me of The Walking Dead minus the zombies. Leader Ragnar (Rick) in a bad marriage to Lagertha (Lori). Floki (Daryl), everyones favorite who will cause fans to riot if he dies, bad brother Rollo (the dear departed Shane on WD) & the Priest (Hershel). Now all Ragnar needs to do is find a prison…
It might be too late, but could Rollo please not be the Rollo who founded Normandy? That guy lived 50 years after Ragnar and was Norwegian, not Swedish-Danish. Instead Rollo could run off to Horik’s court at Roskilde, having changed his name to Hardeknud. When asked about “Rollo,” he could say “That one did himself in out of remorse.” There is a historical story about Ragnar’s brother Hardeknud. He married Horik’s sister Astrid and planned to have his sons Frodi and Guttorm succeed Horik I. But the kings nephew Horik Sigurdsson is outlawed and disinherited for disobeying orders about raiding. In a rage He kills Horik! and becomes Horik II, thwarting Hardeknud’s plans. Horik II supports Christianity to spite his nobles. When ragnar dies, he kills some of Ragnar’s friends for suggesting revenge. Hardeknud kills him and burns down the churches. His son Frodi follows him as king of Sjaelland and Scania.
I love the show, the second season episode was wonderful, and I will not miss a single episode.
Rollo, understandably enough, wants a new beginning after his debacle. He persuades his brother to give him a “letter of introduction” to King Horik, as an “illegitimate brother” named Hardeknud. Ragnar can’t write, so the ex-priest writes a letter in runes. Rollo covers his scars and shaves his beard. King Horik raises his eyebrows, but accepts “Hardeknud” as a liaison. Hardeknud saves Horik’s life in battle. Horik then tells him that he knew he was Rollo all along. But it no longer matters, because Horik is now furious with Ragnar for causing international incidents with the Franks, who are much more dangerous than the English. Rollo begs him to keep calling him Hardeknud, to which the king agrees. Hardeknud becomes a councilor and marries Horik’s sister Astrid. He has two sons named Guttorm and Frodi, whom he hopes will succeed Horik as king. Horik forbids raiding on pain of death. But his nephew Horik Sigurdsson defies him and is outlawed and disinherited. The younger Horik then kills his uncle, but is later killed by a now old Hardeknud, who becomes king. Well, it’s a fun alternate universe anyways, much of it in record.
In the olden days, Harald Wartooth became king of Scandinavia, and made his half-brother Sigurd Ring the governor of Denmark. But Harald was a cruel man and misruled, so the people of Sweden asked Sigurd to remove him. Sigurd killed Harald in battle and ruled in Sweden, leaving his brother Angantyr to rule in Denmark. Sigurd Ring’s son was the elder Ragnar Lodbrok, who became king of Scandinavia after Sigurd’s death. He wore hairy breeches to put down a plague of snakes in Sweden. When he died his son Sigurd Snogoie became paramount king, though his brother Bjorn Ironside later detached Svealand. Sigurd Snogoiye was killed fighting the Franks. Since his son Ragnar the Younger was then just a child, his mother’s brother Gudfred became king. Blaeja, the widow of Sigurd and sister of Gudfred, did not like the result but had to abide by it. Gudfred gave Blaeja and her sons land in Ribe to compensate them. He was succeeded by his son Horik I. Ragnar the Younger became earl of North Jutland (that is, excluding Schleswig-Holstein), and became the most famous raider of England and France. His brother Rollo got into trouble and had to change his name to Hardeknud. He came to serve Horik and married his sister Astrid. They had two sons named Guttorm and Frodi. Horik I became angry at Ragnar and the other raiders for provoking international incidents with the Franks. He forbade raiding on pain of death. But his nephew, Horik Sigurdsson, defied him. Horik outlawed and disinherited his nephew, who returned to Sjaelland and killed him. He became Horik II. The new king promoted Christianity to spite his nobles and to placate the Franks. Churches were built. Ragnar continued raiding, but was thrown into a snakepit by King Aelle at the age of 65. When some of Ragnar’s friends suggested revenge, Horik II executed them. Ragnar’s elder sons left for England anyway, leaving the youngest son Swein to inherit the lands in Jutland. Ragnar’s brother Hardeknud, now an old man, killed Horik II and became king. His sons Guttorm and Frodi succeeded him in turn.
How is Ragnar descended from Odin? Like this: Odin (born 215 AD), Skjold (235), Fridleif I (260), Frodi I (280), Fridleif II (305), Haver Handstrong (325), Frodi II (345), Vermund the Wise (370), Olaf the Humble (390), Dan the Proud (410), Frodi III (430), Fridleif III (450), Frodi IV (480), Halfdan (500), Hroar (530), Valdar (550), Harald the Old (580), Halfdan Haraldsson (610), Ivar Vidfamne (640), Audr Ivarsdatter (670) who married Radbart of Sweden, Randver (700), Sigurd Ring (730), Ragnar the Elder (750), Sigurd Snogoie (770), Ragnar Lodbrok (800).
Hardeknud I (Rollo) is not to be confused with Hardeknud II, Ragnar’s grandson, who defeated Gyrd and Gnupa to become king of Jutland. His son Gorm the Old became the first official king of a united Denmark. Hardeknud III was the famous Canute’s son. Gorm’s wife Thyra was the daughter of Harald Parkus of Sjaelland, Rollo’s grandson.
Charlemagne was angry with Sigurd Snogoie for giving shelter to his enemy Widukind, king of the Saxons. He ordered a punitive invasion of southern Denmark. King Sigurd was killed in the fighting. Ragnar at the time was only 5, Rollo only 4. Blaeja was Sigurd’s widow. Her brother Gudfred (father of Horik) was elected king, much to her disappointment. Ragnar was excluded from the throne. Gudfred gave her and her sons a farm near Ribe in compensation, which she found small comfort. When they grew, the brothers served Halfdan Haraldsson, the local earl, in his raids upon the Baltic people. Against the earl’s wishes, Ragnar began raiding England, which caused trouble.
I actually love the dialogue, some of those critics are knuckleheads who just don’t get it. The Vikings is my favorite show, can’t wait for the new episode tonight!
I really like the character of Rollo. But if you must make him the founder of Normandy (two generations too early), at least give Ragnar an illegitimate brother named Hardeknud, who kills Horik II to become king of Sjaelland. This would be closer to the actual history.
Great second episode, the plot thickens! The most awesome scene? Ragnar’s Michael Corleone moment, “You broke my heart!” He’s a much nicer man than The Godfather, though he kills more people. The Anachronisms fly thick, but that Saga is very confusing and contradictory. Poor Ragnar is spread over 90 years in the Saga. I’m sorry, he had to have been two people, they did not throw a 90 year old man into the snakepit. Ragnar solves the whole problem by never discussing his parents. If I say Sigurd Orm-I-Oje was his dad, people will scream, because that is now his son. But I think the Ragnar that was the King was his grandfather. It’s very confusing. And the Danes and Norwegians are screaming at each other who Rollo’s parents were, as they have been for hundreds of years. Great show though.
The whole Rollo’s Parents Controversy makes my head spin. The Danes make him the son of Sigurd Orm-I-Oje, which is not at all helpful unless Ragnar is two people. And we seem to have the wrong Ragnar here, as this is supposed to be taking place in the 790s. As for the Norwegians, they say that Rollo is the son of Earl Rognvald of Norway, no relation to Ragnar, who raided Paris with Eatl Haraldssons great-grandson Sigfred. WTF!? Well, it’s confusing. If you try to figure it out, it gets worse. I thought it would help to read the Saga, only to find that the Old Danes were not big on Continuity. But carry on, I love the show.