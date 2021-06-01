Sebastian Stan has been leaning hard into his transformation into Mötley Crüe drummer and bad boy Tommy Lee, and apparently, he kept the rocker vibes going for the Memorial Day weekend. In a new photo posted to his Instagram, Stan showed off a picture of himself as Tommy while wearing a “Kiss the Cook” apron and giving the horns while holding his coffee. While the photo is clearly from the set of Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s upcoming series chronicling the infamous theft and distribution of the couple’s sex tape, we wouldn’t be surprised if Stan cooked up a few burgers while in character.

Following the smash hit, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan and his co-star Lily James have been turning heads with their portrayals of the doomed couple, but they’re not the only ones who made a surprising transformation. Seth Rogen also stars in the series, and the actor shockingly shaved off his trademark beard to play Rand Gauthier, the disgruntled electrician who stole the celebrity sex tape and kicked off an insane series of events involving actual mob bosses and shady dealings with the Hollywood porn scene.

But now that the character reveals are out in the open, Stan admits its a huge load off of his shoulders. “Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen,” he recently told the Just for Variety podcast. “I was like, ‘God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'”

