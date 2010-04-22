Seductive Internet & Morning Links

Pet Products That Are a Sign of Mental Illness. Brilliance from RoboPanda. This is my favorite Uproxx feature since Vince’s How to Write a Hollywood Rom-Com. It might even be better, just because of all the pictures of cats and dogs. [Uproxx]
Volcano + lightning + cats. Images of the Iceland volcano have been appropriated for humor by the Internet. I love a good meme. [Gamma Squad] (click GIF for glorious full size)
WIN. If you haven’t seen the videos of AC/DC playing while Iron Man punches Hugh Grant in the face and dances in Dirty Dancing, get with the program. [FilmDrunk]
Ben Roethlisberger is GUILTY of one of the worst crimes a man can commit. Having a terrible haircut. He’ll be sitting out six weeks next season, four if he goes to my barber. [With Leather]
Sweet! “Parks and Recreation” will play at 10 p.m. on Thursdays this summer. I’ll be able to catch up on the episodes I missed before I realized it was super-funny now. [The Wrap]
The Many Emotions of Rachael Ray. This graphic made me chuckle. [Food Network Humor]
The American version will star Peter Dinklage. Details on Ricky Gervais’s new show for BBC2. [THR]
Hit me! Your Star Trek picture of the day:
South Park Indiana Jonsed us all.
It’s amazing how quickly Parks and Rec went from meh to hilarious.
I love it almost as much as I love Community. Almost.
I’m guessing you will cover the raping of Matt and Trey by Comedy Central later on.
@Hardaway – Nope, I did it yesterday.
Oh, you mean the bleeping? Fuck that, it’s boring.
Cuz I’m young and I’m black and my visor’s real low? Do I look like a betazoid sir, I don’t know.
The bleeping didn’t really bother me. Kinda’ reminds me of the old Terrence and Philip April Fool’s episode.
And besides, that final shot of Tom Cruise more than made up for it.
I’m not a Vulcan but I know a little bit/Enough that you can’t illegally beam up my shit.
Lightning cats > Laser cats
The year’s 2204 and my trunk is morgue
In my rear view mirror is the mother fuckin’ Borg
I got two choices y’all pull over the ship or (hmmm)
Bounce on the double put warp speed to the whip
Now I ain’t tryin’ to see no highway chase with Geordi.
Plus I got some latinum, so I can fight the hordes, see?
HALF A MILL FOR BAIL CAUSE I’M CARDASSIAN
At least link to the original cartoon that picture copied/made real: [www.ashersarlin.com]
My favorite part of Patty?
Inside.
Sorry, whalecancer. The tumblr I got it from didn’t provide a thorough history of Web cartoons from six years ago.