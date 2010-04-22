Seductive Internet & Morning Links

Pet Products That Are a Sign of Mental Illness. Brilliance from RoboPanda. This is my favorite Uproxx feature since Vince’s How to Write a Hollywood Rom-Com. It might even be better, just because of all the pictures of cats and dogs. [Uproxx]

Volcano + lightning + cats. Images of the Iceland volcano have been appropriated for humor by the Internet. I love a good meme. [Gamma Squad] (click GIF for glorious full size)

WIN. If you haven’t seen the videos of AC/DC playing while Iron Man punches Hugh Grant in the face and dances in Dirty Dancing, get with the program. [FilmDrunk]

Ben Roethlisberger is GUILTY of one of the worst crimes a man can commit. Having a terrible haircut. He’ll be sitting out six weeks next season, four if he goes to my barber. [With Leather]

Sweet! “Parks and Recreation” will play at 10 p.m. on Thursdays this summer. I’ll be able to catch up on the episodes I missed before I realized it was super-funny now. [The Wrap]

The Many Emotions of Rachael Ray. This graphic made me chuckle. [Food Network Humor]

The American version will star Peter Dinklage. Details on Ricky Gervais’s new show for BBC2. [THR]

Hit me! Your Star Trek picture of the day:

