See How Your ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sausage Is Made With This Season 4 VFX Breakdown

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.27.14

The only good thing about waiting for Game of Thrones season five is seeing how Game of Thrones season four came together. Like they do every year, Rodeo put together a video (not to be confused with this one) showing some of their finest Emmy-winning VFX work, including digitally inserting the Wall, direwolfs, and dragons, none of which are real apparently. Psh, I like my flying fire-breathing creatures to be authentic, thank you very much. Anyway, it appears Rodeo spent the most time working on Daenerys’ scenes in the desert, because all-things Daenerys take FOREVER.

Season five should just have a title card that reads “Insert Dragons and/or Boobs Here.”

Game of Thrones, Season 4 – VFX breakdown from Rodeo FX on Vimeo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBORODEOVFX BREAKDOWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP