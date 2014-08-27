See How Your ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sausage Is Made With This Season 4 VFX Breakdown

The only good thing about waiting for Game of Thrones season five is seeing how Game of Thrones season four came together. Like they do every year, Rodeo put together a video (not to be confused with this one) showing some of their finest Emmy-winning VFX work, including digitally inserting the Wall, direwolfs, and dragons, none of which are real apparently. Psh, I like my flying fire-breathing creatures to be authentic, thank you very much. Anyway, it appears Rodeo spent the most time working on Daenerys’ scenes in the desert, because all-things Daenerys take FOREVER.

Season five should just have a title card that reads “Insert Dragons and/or Boobs Here.”

Game of Thrones, Season 4 – VFX breakdown from Rodeo FX on Vimeo.