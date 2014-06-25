Seeing The Wendy’s Ad Girl Without Her Trademark Red Hair Is…Something

Many months ago, we told you about Who Is That Hot Ad Girl, the Wikipedia of, well, hot ad girls. It’s a frequently updated database of the actresses in your favorites commercials, including the woman singing “Gigantic” in that iPhone commercial and that other woman in the Trojan Condoms “Double Ecstasy” ad. There’s even a “Top Trending WITHAGs” section of the website, and you won’t be surprised to learn that the most searched-for ad girl is Morgan Smith Goodwin, a.k.a. “Wendy’s Redhead.”

You’ve probably seen her more often than your parents over the past two years, and that’s why I’m very disappointed to report that she’s a BIG FAT LIAR. Here’s an old headshot.

Compare that to this:

I don’t know what to believe in anymore. Except for Burger King’s low, low prices.