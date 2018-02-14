Jerry Seinfeld Gives The Most Positive Outlook On A ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion He’s Possibly Ever Had

#Larry David #Curb Your Enthusiasm #Seinfeld
02.13.18 4 weeks ago 4 Comments


It’s been over eight years since Seinfeld technically had a reunion in the form of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s seventh season, but the ever-present question of whether the gang will get back together has come up again thanks to Ellen Degeneres.

Ellen’s query into a revival of the Thursday night powerhouse came while Seinfeld was discussing the latest season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Even though Seinfeld and the rest of the cast have been asked if they’ll get back together countless times, it’s suddenly worth asking again considering the return of Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Roseanne, possibly The Office, and who knows what else (maybe 30 Rock or Dennis Miller can hop into the booth for Thursday Night Football).

Seinfeld’s answer: “It’s possible.”

Despite being just a short snippet in the overall interview with Ellen, it’s worth acknowledging considering Seinfeld has flatly said “no” to any reunion talk over the last two decades. Even as recent as 2016. If they were to come back, even in a limited event series, it would obviously do big business and be a fun watch (hopefully), but most of all, maybe it would wipe away Seinfeld’s “regret” of doing the finale. That alone makes the possibility of a revival have some legs.

So now we enter the phase in which we wonder if the Seinfeld we saw in Curb season seven is canon or not.

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Seinfeld
TAGScurb your enthusiasmLARRY DAVIDNBCSeinfeld

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP