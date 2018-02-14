



It’s been over eight years since Seinfeld technically had a reunion in the form of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s seventh season, but the ever-present question of whether the gang will get back together has come up again thanks to Ellen Degeneres.

Ellen’s query into a revival of the Thursday night powerhouse came while Seinfeld was discussing the latest season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Even though Seinfeld and the rest of the cast have been asked if they’ll get back together countless times, it’s suddenly worth asking again considering the return of Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Roseanne, possibly The Office, and who knows what else (maybe 30 Rock or Dennis Miller can hop into the booth for Thursday Night Football).

Seinfeld’s answer: “It’s possible.”

Despite being just a short snippet in the overall interview with Ellen, it’s worth acknowledging considering Seinfeld has flatly said “no” to any reunion talk over the last two decades. Even as recent as 2016. If they were to come back, even in a limited event series, it would obviously do big business and be a fun watch (hopefully), but most of all, maybe it would wipe away Seinfeld’s “regret” of doing the finale. That alone makes the possibility of a revival have some legs.

So now we enter the phase in which we wonder if the Seinfeld we saw in Curb season seven is canon or not.

(Via Mashable)