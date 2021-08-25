Selena Gomez stars in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short (that’s Steve Martin Short for, well, short), but this is by no means her first television show. She was a Disney Channel mainstay in the late 2000s on Wizards of Waverly Place and episodes of Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Sonny with a Chance. Earlier this month, Gomez said that she “signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” but she was joking.

When asked by reporters if she had any reluctance about returning to TV now that she’s a Billboard chart-topping pop star, Gomez replied, “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Martin added, “I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way. And then I see it gets interpreted – sometimes they’ll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline – but it was completely just all in fun. I’ve signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?” That sounds like a good idea for a movie, actually.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 31.

(Via the Radio Times)