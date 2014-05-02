Seth Green Tried To Stealthily Eat His Own Booger On ‘Conan’ And The Internet Caught Him

The clip below, from Wednesday night’s Conan, didn’t seem too memorable when it first aired. It’s basically Seth Green running through a series of embarrassing photos from his youth, of which there are plenty. But then the internet did its internet thing.
A Redditor posted the video with the title, “Seth Green picks a booger out of his nose and then eats it during Conan segment. Happens from 0:05 – 0:13.” And sure enough, it checks out.
Watch as Seth smoothly acquires his snotty snack with a well-executed pointer-thumb wipe of the nostril, followed by a hand-to-hand roll-and-swap. After a brief pause, he flies too close to the sun with a unnecessarily ballsy maneuver, attempting a daring incisor scrape for the final transfer. That gratuitous bit of hubris was obviously his undoing.
My favorite Seth Green moment was when Warren The Ape was seducing his girlfriend (again) and on Seth’s way to stop it, Warren’s assistant Cecil plows Seth with his car putting him on life support in the hospital.
If you never watched the short lived Warren The Ape TV show, you need to rectify that! (that ep also featured Sarah Silverman back dooring a puppet)
I’m on Seth’s side. We’ve all done it and it promotes a strong immune system amongst children.
THE BOOGER EATERS WILL RISE AGAIN!
We most certainly have NOT all done it.
It’s not natural! You choose to be a booger-eater, you are not born a booger-eater.
**SHOTS FIRED**
I have put some pretty questionable things in my mouth, but boogs are not one of them.
Preach on @Newwby
Checking in for the I have never eaten my boogers team. Not once have I picked my nose and decided I needed to place that thing in my mouth.
If you’ve ever hacked a loogie, you’ve technically eaten a booger. There are no high horses for you to even climb off of!
Booger-eaters unite!
No we do not all do it. I don’t. That’s disgusting. Hacking a loogie is NOT eating a booger. You’re trying to get rid of it not eat it. I’m sick to my stomach now. It doesn’t look like he ate a booger. He barely touched his nose.
I chose to be a booger-eater. Booger-eater and proud!
IT’S ADAM AND EVE NOT EAT FROM YOUR NOSE WHAT YOU CAN THIEVE!!
t-shirt idea: “Fuck Seth Green and His Boogers!”
I mean come on, I think it’s better that he ate the booger instead of wiping it on Conan’s desk or his chair.
I agree .. Everyone doesn’t eat boogers, you choose to do that nasty sh*t.. Never have I once dug in my nose and put that shit in my mouth.
…BALL O’ COKE…Noone has mentioned that it may not have been a booger…Maybe he had snorted a pill or coke and had to make sure he had gotten all the residue off and totally didn’t want to waste what ever was on his hand…Come on people think outside the box..Not a booger big ball of COCAINE…