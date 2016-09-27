Seth Meyers joined many other late-night hosts by taking his show live after the first presidential debate, desperate to get the heat off of whatever craziness came from the first showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. A lot of them seem to have their vein into the same joke pond, but Seth Meyers went in a little deeper with his coverage in order to highlight the entire leadup to the event.

He was not short for content and he didn’t even have to bring up Mark Cuban or Gennifer Flowers, the weekend’s biggest narrative heading into the event. That’s likely because Trump gave everybody plenty with his sniffing, blatant lying, and need to interrupt Clinton at a constant pace throughout the debate.