Seth Meyers Says Stefon Will Show Up On ‘Late Night’ At Some Point

We already know Seth Meyers is bringing in Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen to be his new Late Night bandleader. And we know Amy Poehler will show up in some capacity during his first show. And we also know what his first week of guests will look like, with appearances from Vice President Joe Biden, Kanye West, and Lena Dunham, among others. But one question remains. Or rather, one question remained, until Meyers went on Watch What Happens Live last night and gave a public answer to the throng of people who have probably been running up to him on the street and yelling “BUT WHAT ABOUT STEFON? HUH? WILL STEFON SHOW UP. I LOVE STEFON. HUH? WILL HE? ANSWER ME” right into his pleasantly symmetrical face like a bunch of lunatics.

“Bill and I spoke during my last SNL, and we do think he’ll turn up eventually,” Meyers said.

“BUT WHEN EXACTLY IS EVENTUALLY, YOU SICK, VAGUE SON OF A BITCH? OUT WITH IT. DATES AND TIMES. SPILL IT.”

Sheesh. There’s no pleasing you people.

Source: Time