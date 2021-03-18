Jon Stewart called him a “terrible, terrible person.” John Oliver said he “couldn’t be more ethnically white than if he jizzed mayonnaise.” And now it’s Seth Meyers’ turn to make fun of Tucker Carlson. On Wednesday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers took aim at Carlson “leading the anti-vaxx right,” who recently said that it “turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine — and all vaccines, by the way. It’s always a trade-off.” (Oliver recently broke down how good he is at this fake innocence.)

“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world, or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what,” Meyers said. “But don’t worry, Human Catamaran Tucker Carlson is on the case.” After doing an eerily good impression of the Fox News host, Meyers continued, “All these questions have already been answered. You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”

Meyers called it “necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble, where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with and have their souls devoured.”

You can watch the Late Night with Seth Meyers clip above.